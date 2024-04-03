Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code PINEWSNCBG: Bet $5 on any game & get $150 bonus bets

North Carolina sports betting sites have been active for almost a month now, and one of the sportsbooks still offering a limited time enhanced promo for new players signing up is Caesars Sportsbook. PINEWSNCBG is the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code to use for a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets promotion.

If you’re not in North Carolina, you’re eligible for one of two promo codes. In Iowa, Maine and Maryland, you’ll get 10 100% profit boosts when you wager just $1 on any market with promo code INQUIRERDYW. In other Caesars Sportsbook states you’ll receive a form of first-bet insurance worth up to $1,000 with promo code PINEWS1000.

Recapping the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code and promos in other states

North Carolina promo code PINEWSNCBG

New players in the Tar Heel State can use this code for $150 in bonus bets that are guaranteed after a $5 minimum first bet is submitted. Your bonus bets are paid out as six $25 bonus bets that each have 14 days to be used before they expire after being credited.

Promo code INQUIRERDYW

Players in Iowa, Maine and Maryland have the most unique sign-up promo Caesars offers in the form of 10 100% profit boosts. Each token expires after 14 days and is earned by a $1 minimum bet being submitted.

Promo code PINEWS1000

Finally, this promo code unlocks a first bet offer. You can wager as much as $1,000 on your first bet and get paid back in a bonus bet. For example, if you wager $400 on the Thunder to beat the Celtics and lose, you’ll get a $400 bonus bet to use within the next 14 days.

Steps to signing up for Caesars Sportsbook in your state

You can be taken to Caesars Sportsbook’s sign-up page by clicking a link or offer module atop this page. Enter and verify personal information prompted from Caesars and type in the respective promo code attached to your sign-up promo. Make a minimum deposit of $20 or more to finish creating your account and begin browsing Caesars’ betting markets. Place your first bet and get either $150 in bonus bets, 10 100% profit boosts, or your stake paid back in a bonus bets if it loses. Use each profit boost or bonus bet earned before 14 days pass to avoid them expiring.

Previewing Celtics vs. Thunder and the rest of Wednesday’s NBA action

Wednesday’s sports betting schedule has a lot of fantastic options to bet on across MLB, the NHL, and NBA. But the league I’m focusing on most is the NBA, with no game being more intriguing than the Celtics vs. Thunder.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, and it’s hard to pick against them in any situation. But if there’s a team I can see keeping it close with Boston, it’s Oklahoma City.

As for the rest of Wednesday’s basketball schedule, the Cavaliers vs. Suns is the other game that stands out as Phoenix tries staying above the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

