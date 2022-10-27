As the wait for legal online sports betting in Ohio draws nearer to conclusion, Caesars Sportsbook is offering soon-to-be users a generous welcome offer for $100 in free bets on launch day plus a chance at winning Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

Ohio will be able to legally bet on online sports on Jan. 1, 2023. While residents of the Buckeye State have to wait a little longer yet, this offer from Caesars allows them a fantastic opportunity to get a head start come the new year.

Signing up for this offer is easy, as the only step you need to complete is type promo code INQUIRERTIX when prompted during sign-up following your initial deposit of at least $20. When online sports betting launches, you’ll find $100 waiting in your account for you.

Additionally, nine drawings will take place where Caesars selects five respective winners each time to receive tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Cavaliers are one of the most electrifying teams in the NBA with Donovan Mitchell leading the charge, ensuring this is a welcome offer you won’t want to miss out on.

How to access Caesars Sportsbook’s Ohio welcome offer promo code

Pay a visit to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer code in this piece to sign-up Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Read and accept all Terms and Conditions When prompted, type in promo code INQUIRERTIX Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $20+ Whenever online sports betting launches in Ohio, your Caesars account will be credited with $100 in free bets within seven days of launch You’ll have seven days to use this free bet before it expires Between now and Jan. 1, 2023, there will be nine drawings where five people will be selected each drawing as winners of Cleveland Cavaliers tickets

Ohio sports betting timeline: How we got here

Ohio has seen neighboring states such as Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan have legalized sports betting for quite some time. Finally in Dec. 2021, the Ohio legislature passed a bill legalizing online sports betting.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law that same month. Since then, the state has been partnering with sportsbooks and working through all the legalities that come with a change as grand as this one.

The wait is almost over now, as Ohio residents can place their first bets as soon as 12:01 a.m. EST on Jan. 1, 2023.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.