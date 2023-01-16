If you want to redeem a great welcome offer in time for Cowboys vs Bucs, the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code is for you in the Buckeye State. With promo code INQUIRER1BET, you’ll get up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Bettors living in the rest of the country can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL and earn up to $1,250 on Caesars plus casino bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code for Cowboys vs Bucs

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Cowboys vs Bucs

By signing up with Caesars Sportsbook and using their Ohio promo code INQUIRER1BET, Ohio residents will be able to claim their $1,500 first bet bonus courtesy of Caesars.

If you’re a resident across the rest of the country, you can redeem the Caesars promo code INQUIRERFULL and earn a $1,250 first bet bonus plus Caesars Casino rewards.

Both welcome offers will make it so if you lose your first bet up to your state’s designated amount, you’ll receive those funds back as bet credits to use again.

Caesars Sportsbook previews Cowboys vs Bucs playoff game

Caesars Sportsbook gives the visiting Dallas Cowboys the edge heading into their wild-card game against the hosting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers had their worst season in the Tom Brady era, going 8-9 and struggling to score points all season long. Although their defense had some bright moments, they were also a shell of their former self.

In order to bet on the Buccaneers, your confidence in Brady must be high that he’ll get out of his season-long slump.

On the other hand, the Cowboys went 12-5 and were a dynamic offense throughout the season. Their defense was a tick below last season’s production, but remained one of the best in the NFL.

The main concern bettors should have with the Cowboys is Dak Prescott. While Prescott went 8-4 as a starter, he threw an astonishing 15 interceptions in his 12 games.

Read up on the latest Super Bowl odds

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook promo First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Caesars Sportsbook promo code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

Guide on how to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click on your state’s respective welcome offer above to be directed to Caesars Sportsbook Click the ‘Sign Up’ button and begin to enter and verify your personal information When prompted for a promo code, use INQUIRER1BET in Ohio and INQUIRERFULL elsewhere Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions set by Caesars Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Bucs vs Cowboys playoff market Ohio bettors will given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,500 should your first bet be unsuccessful Other bettors across the country will get their stake back up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits for Caesars Casino Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.