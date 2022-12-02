New players looking to wager on the four World Cup games taking place Friday can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL for a generous $1,250 welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for World Cup action

Click to read more about the Caesars Sportsbook promo code Click to read more about the latest World Cup odds Click to read more about the best World Cup betting sites

A massive welcome offer courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook can be yours to claim by following just a few simple steps. To redeem a $1,250 free bet plus casino rewards, click the welcome offer above to be sent to Caesars’ sign-up page.

Register your account, and don’t forget to use the promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted. After your initial deposit, place your first bet up to $1,250 on any market you wish.

If your wager is unsuccessful, Caesars will see to it your stake is refunded as a free bet. When your first bet has settled, Caesars will also deposit your 1,000 tier credits and reward credits into your Caesars Casino account.

Previewing Friday’s World Cup action

Friday marks a hot and heavy day of World Cup action, as it will be the final day of group play before the knockout stage begins Saturday. The two groups in action Friday will be Group G and Group H.

Switzerland vs Serbia will be a marquee game to watch, as Switzerland earns a round of 16 berth by winning or drawing with Serbia.

Ghana is another country that can advance to the next round by winning or tying against Uruguay.

Teams playing Friday who will make the knockout stage regardless of result are Portugal and Brazil. Both teams will be playing for the bragging rights in their respective groups. Portugal and Brazil can win their group by winning or tying against South Korea and Cameroon, respectively.

What is Cesars Sportsbook’s promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code

Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted for one Read Caesars’ full Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any World Cup market If you lose your first bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

If you know someone else who would like to sign-up with Caesars in time to wager on World Cup action, send them your referral code so you can both receive additional bonuses.

If someone signs up using your referral code and deposits $50+ into their account, you’ll both receive $100 in free bets when the next Wednesday comes around.

This generous bonus can be redeemed ten times per customer, which could get you as much as $1,000 in free bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.