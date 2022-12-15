By redeeming your Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, you’ll receive a first bet up to $1,250 plus casino rewards courtesy of Caesars to use on TNF’s NFC West clash.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for TNF Week 15

Read our betting expert’s review of Caesars Sportsbook

Read where Caesars ranks in our best sportsbook promo codes

Read what the best NFL betting sites are

Caesars’ brand reputation may have been built off the back of its casino. But their sportsbook has surged in recent years to become one of the marquee and most trusted names in sports betting. This welcome offer is just one reason why.

To enroll in this marvelous promotion, click the offer code above and use promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during registration.

Place your first bet on any Week 15 TNF market up to $1,250. Should you be unsuccessful, you’ll see your stake credited as a free bet into your account. On top of that, 1,000 tier credits and reward credits for your Caesars Casino account will be deposited after your first bet is settled.

TNF Week 15 preview with Caesars Sportsbook

The 49ers and Seahawks are very familiar with one another from their years of battling in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carrol have battled 11 times, with Carrol leading Seattle to victory in eight of those games.

Shanahan’s club was victorious in their meeting earlier this season, which is a trend Caesars Sportsbook expects to continue. The renowned sportsbook favors the visiting 49ers by 3.5 points over the hosting Seahawks.

Seattle is 7-6 on the year and in dire need of a win following a shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers a week ago. Their success could come down to whether or not Kenneth Walker plays, as the rookie running back has been nothing short of explosive.

The 49ers are in good standing to make the playoffs at 9-4, and have a new wrinkle they lacked last time they faced the Seahawks in the form of Christian McCaffrey. The biggest question entering the game for them will be if Brock Purdy plays or not, and how affective he’ll be if he does suit up.

What is your Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Use the offer code above to begin creating your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted by Caesars Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions of your welcome offer Complete the creation of your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF Week 15 market You’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 if your bet loses 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account following the settlement of your first bet Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Refer-a-Friend to Caesars Sportsbook

21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply.

By referring an interested party to Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll earn additional free bets for both you and your referral. Simply send a friend your referral code and have them register for their account through that link.

Your referral needs to make an initial deposit of $50 or more for your bonuses to kick in. If they meet the deposit requirements, both of you will earn $100 in free Caesars Sportsbook bets.

If you know more than one person to refer, you’re in luck. Caesars lets you redeem as many as ten people throughout the duration of this promotion.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.