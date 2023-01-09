New customers can redeem the generous Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL and receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars to use on the college football national championship game between Georgia and TCU.

Caesars is also extending a welcome offer to Ohio sports bettors now that sports betting is operational in their state. Use promo code INQUIRER1BET and you’ll get up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code for college football championship

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code for college football championship

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code that’ll net you the largest welcome offer in the industry today thanks to Caesars Sportsbook.

In order to claim this welcome bonus, click on the offer code above. Enter the aforementioned promo code when prompted and make your initial deposit to complete the process.

After you sign-up, place your first bet on any Georgia vs TCU market you wish up to $1,250. If your bet loses, your stake will be refunded in the form of bet credits. Additionally, you’ll see your Caesars Casino rewards be deposited after your first bet settles regardless of result.

Previewing the college football national championship game with Caesars Sportsbook

The TCU Horned Frogs are major underdogs ahead of their clash with the Georgia Bulldogs according to Caesars and every other major sportsbook.

Both teams possess lethal rushing attacks and Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback. Both teams also went undefeated during the regular season, although TCU lost in the Big 12 championship game while Georgia won the SEC title in convincing fashion.

Both teams had to grind out difficult wins int he first round of the playoffs. TCU only beat Michigan by six points, winning an offensive shootout 51-45. Georgia survived a very competitive Ohio State team 42-41 in their toughest game of the year.

If you’re looking for a reason to believe in the underdog Horned Frogs, look no further than their excellence in close games. Georgia played just one regular season game that ended within one possession. But TCU had six in the regular season, with a stretch of four consecutive games ending in a ten point win.

That experience in high pressure and close games could serve as invaluable experience for TCU.

What is your Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook promo First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Caesars Sportsbook promo code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Steps to redeem your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click the offer above to be directed to Caesars Sportsbook Click the ‘Sign Up’ button to begin the process of signing-up for your account Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars Type in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Read your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your initial wager on any college football championship market If your first bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be issued your stake up to $1,250 in bet credits Following the settlement of your first bet, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.