Caesars Sportsbook previews Thursday’s NBA schedule

Five NBA games will go down, including a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors vs Celtics is the game eyes across the sport will be glued on, as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will look to lead the NBA’s best record to a win over the inconsistent Warriors, who are 17-5 at home but just 5-12 on the road.

The first game of the day will be tipped off at 3 p.m. EST between the Pistons and Bulls, two of the struggling Eastern Conference teams.

The rest of the NBA’s slate is rounded out with Raptors vs Timberwolves, 76ers vs Trail Blazers, and Nets vs Suns.

The 76ers and Trail Blazers game features the most star power, as Damian Lillard will battle James Harden and Joel Embiid. Kevin Durant is out for Brooklyn against Phoenix, and the statuses of Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul will be important to track when predicting this game’s outcome.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are also an injury depleted team, with Karl-Anthony Towns out, and Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert being day-to-day.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.