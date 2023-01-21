If you’re looking for a welcome bonus for Saturday’s NFL playoff slate, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL will grant you a $1,250 welcome bonus plus casino rewards.

Ohio residents can redeem their own welcome offer INQUIRER1BET, which will give new players up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code INQUIRER1BET

You’ll be hard-pressed to find many welcome offers across the sports betting market that can top Caesars Sportsbook’s. New players can get up to $1,250 on Caesars, with those in Ohio being able to get $1,500.

In order to claim your welcome bonus, you just need to sign-up for an account and use your respective promo code. Ohio residents will use promo code INQUIRER1BET, while others will use promo code INQUIRERFULL.

After you’ve signed-up, place your first bet up to $1,500 or $1,250. If you lose, you’ll see your stake again in the form of bet credits. Those who received the $1,250 welcome offer will also get Caesars Casino rewards credited after their first bet has settled.

Caesars Sportsbook previews Saturday’s NFL playoff action

Two of the four divisional round playoff matchups will take place Saturday. These two matchups are the Jaguars vs Chiefs in Kansas City, and the Giants vs Eagles in Philadelphia.

Both games have clear favorites according to Caesars, with the Chiefs and Eagles being touchdown favorites over their respective opponents.

The Jaguars stunned the world by coming back from a 27-0 deficit against the Chargers in the NFL Wild Card Round. However, they can’t afford to fall down early against a team as dangerous and explosive as the Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs.

In the NFC, the Giants toppled the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, as Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley were practically unstoppable. Their mantle will be tested against a familiar foe in the Eagles, who had an extra week of rest following their first-round bye.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Bonus Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Steps to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Use your state’s respective welcome offer to be directed to Caesars Sportsbook Click the ‘Sign Up’ button to begin entering and verifying your personal information When Caesars prompts you, type in promo code INQUIRER1BET or INQUIRERFULL Read and agree to your welcome offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first wager on any market for today’s playoff games Ohio bettors will be given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,500 should your first bet lose Those across the rest of the country will get their stake back up to $1,250, in addition to 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.