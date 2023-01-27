The Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL is one of the most generous welcome offers on the market. With this offer, you can place your first bet on any market up to $1,250 and get your stake back as bet credits should your first wager be unsuccessful. You’ll also earn Caesars Casino rewards thanks to this welcome offer that get credited after your first bet settles.
Ohio sports bettors can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET and get a similar offer. Rather than being able to place your first wager up to $1,250, Buckeye State residents can wager as much as $1,500 on Friday’s ESPN NBA slate.
INQUIRERFULL is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code up for grabs that gives you one of the biggest welcome offers out there for new bettors. After using this promo code at sign-up, place your first bet on Friday’s NBA action up to $1,250. This bet can also be placed on any other market you wish.
If your first bet loses, your stake will be refunded in bet credits. These bet credits can then be used on any market. You’ll also get tier credits and reward credits deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet settles.
Ohio sports bettors can redeem promo code INQUIRER1BET for a $1,500 first bet bonus that also refunds your first bet’s stake back in bet credits.
Let’s take a look at what NBA games are on Friday and how you can apply your Caesars Sportsbook promo code.
What is the NBA’s Friday’s slate?
Five NBA games are on hand Friday to wager your first bet of $1,250 or $1,500 on. The action tips off with Bucks vs Pacers and Grizzlies vs Timberwolves.
The Bucks and Pacers sit at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings, as the Pacers have lost eight of their last nine games and sit in 9th place. Milwaukee is third in the conference behind Boston and Philadelphia.
In other games, the Cavaliers will take on the Thunder and the Magic will host the Heat. The Thunder are always a dangerous opponent with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting up 30.8 points per game. This game has all the potential to be a very high scoring game.
The Heat started off slow this season, but have been rock solid lately, and have won four of their last six. Orlando rookie Paolo Banchero has been remarkable, but his team sits in 13th in the conference.
Closing out the evening is the Raptors vs Warriors. The Warriors have quietly snuck up to eighth in the conference, and are remarkable at home.
Click on your Caesars Sportsbook offer code to be directed to the sign up page and begin registering for your account
Enter and verify your personal information with Caesars such as your name, email. password, and address
Type in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL or INQUIRER1BET
Read and agree to Caesars’ Terms and Conditions
Make your initial deposit and wager the amount your welcome offer goes up to, whether it’s $1,250 or $1,500
If you redeemed the Caesars Sportsbook promo coder INQUIRERFULL, you’ll be given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,250
1,000 tier credits and reward credits will also be deposited into your Caesars Casino account after your first bet’s settled
Ohio sports bettors who redeemed promo code INQUIRER1BET will get up to $1,500 back in bet credits if their first wager up to that amount loses
The bet credits you receive cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after 14 days
