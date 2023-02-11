Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL unlocks $1,250 on the house for Super Bowl
If you’re looking to wager on the Super Bowl, take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL.
If you redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL, you’ll unlock $1,250 on the house courteous of Caesars. This $1,250 welcome bonus can be used on any Super Bowl market you wish. If you happen to lose this wager, your stake will be refunded in the form of bet credits.
Buckeye State bettors looking to take advantage of Ohio sports betting can redeem their state’s exclusive promo code INQUIRER1BET for a $1,500 first bet offer.
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL offers one of the best welcome offers new bettors can use for this year’s Super Bowl. $1,250 on the house is up for grabs to use on your first bet, while Ohio bettors can claim $1,500 with their promo code INQUIRER1BET.
Just be sure to redeem your state’ promo code during sign-up to make sure you’re enrolled in this fantastic welcome offer. After your initial deposit, place your first wager up to $1,250 or $1,500. If you lose, you’ll receive your stake back in the form of bet credits.
If you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL, 1,000 tier credits and reward credits will be deposited into your Caesars Casino account as well following the settlement of your first bet.
What are the latest Super Bowl odds according to Caesars?
The Super Bowl odds this year are as tight as can possibly be with these teams being very evenly matched. In a bizarre number of regular season statistical categories, the Eagles and Chiefs were the league leaders.
Both teams tied for the league lead in points per game, which is why the totals amount is as high as it is. Despite these high powered offenses dominating during the regular season, I see the defenses making an impact causing the game to be lower scoring.
Both teams have stout pass rushers, with the Eagles and Chiefs being first and second in sacks on the year. In addition to the dominant pass rush both teams possess, both secondaries have played brilliantly.
Picking a winner of this game is incredibly challenging. The deciding factor that could give the Eagles the slightest advantage is the high-ankle sprain Patrick Mahomes will have to play with for Kansas City.
Caesars has a wide selection of prop bets for you to wager on if you don’t want to bet on traditional bets like spread, moneyline, and totals.
Choose your state’s Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer above to begin creating your account
Enter and verify your personal information
Type INQUIRERFULL or INQUIRER1BET into the promo code box when prompted by Caesars,
Read and agree to Caesars’ Terms and Conditions
Make your initial deposit of $10+ and wager your first bet of $1,250 or $1,500 on any Super Bowl market
You’ll be given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,250 or $1,500 if you lose your initial wager
If you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be deposited to your Caesars account following the settlement of your first bet
Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire in 14 days after being credited
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.