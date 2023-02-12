Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL unlocks $1,250 Super Bowl first bet

INQUIRERFULL is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code new players can redeem to earn a first bet on the house up to $1,250. This is a very kind welcome offer that allows you to wager on any Super Bowl market and get your initial stake up to $1,250 in bet credits if your first bet results in a loss.

Ohio sports betting has taken off since launching in January, and Buckeye State residents have an exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code they can redeem. INQUIRER1BET is the promo code that has a $1,500 on the house first bet offer attached to it that also returns your initial stake back in bet credits if you lose.

Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL for $1,250 on the house

Use the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code INQUIRER1BET for $1,500 Super Bowl welcome offer

See where Caesars Sportsbook ranks in our list of best NFL betting sites

Thanks to the generous Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL, you’ll be able to place your first bet on any Super Bowl market you desire up to $1,250. You can place this bet knowing you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets if your first wager loses.

This welcome offer also includes Caesars Casino rewards of 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits. These will be credited following the settlement of your first bet.

If you live in Ohio and want to redeem your Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, just type in promo code INQUIRER1BET when prompted during registration. Bet credits will be coming your way if your first bet up to $1,500 is unsuccessful.

What Super Bowl bets can I use my Caesars Sportsbook promo code on?

Teams Spread Moneyline Total Points Teams Kansas City Chiefs Spread +1.5 (-110) Moneyline +105 Total Points O 51.0 (-110) Teams Philadelphia Eagles Spread -1.5 (-110) Moneyline -125 Total Points U 51.0 (-110)

Above are the latest odds Caesars Sportsbook has for the Super Bowl. The Eagles are favorited entering the game, with the unknown surrounding Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain for the Chiefs likely playing a role in this.

The most confident bet of the ones above I’d place is under 51 points to be scored. On the surface, this might seem baffling, as the Eagles and Chiefs both scored 28.7 points per game.

But the Eagles and Chiefs finished first and second respectively in sacks this season, and recent Super Bowl history shows games aren’t often that high scoring.

You can use the $1,250 first bet received from your Caesars Sportsbook promo code on other prop bets, which are becoming a more popular way of betting.

My favorite prop bet Caesars offers is Patrick Mahomes throwing for over 2.5 passing touchdowns with +159 odds. Even though I see this game not reaching 51 points, Mahomes led the NFL in passing touchdowns this season, so him throwing for three touchdowns is a conceivable notion.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Super Bowl Sunday?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Bonus Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Step-by-step guide to redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Click on the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer you’re looking to redeem above Enter and verify your personal information Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL or INQUIRER1BET when prompted Read and agree to Caesars’ Terms and Conditions Make your first deposit of $10+ and bet $1,250 or $1,500 on any Super Bowl market you desire You’ll be given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,250 or $1,500 if your initial wager is unsuccessful Those who redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL will get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits deposited into their Caesars account following their first bet settling Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire in 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.