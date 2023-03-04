Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: Get a $1,250 first bet for Saturday

INQUIRERFULL is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code bettors in 14 states can redeem to receive a first bet on the house up to $1,250 for Saturday’s slate. When you sign up with this promo code, you’ll be able to wager $1,250 on any market and get your first bet’s stake refunded in the form of bet credits if you lose.

If you’re an Ohio sports bettor, INQUIRER1BET is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that nets you a state exclusive welcome offer of a $1,500 first bet. This makes it so you can wager $1,500 on any Saturday market and get your stake back as bet credits if you’re unsuccessful.

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

One of the best sports betting sites in the world is Caesars Sportsbook. Saturday’s slate is a full one across the sporting calendar, and Caesars will give you plenty of parlays, odds boosts, and prop markets to choose from. You can always count on them to have competitive odds as well.

To get started placing your first wager on Saturday’s slate, click on your state’s respective offer module above to begin registering. Ohio bettors will type in INQUIRER1BET while bettors elsewhere will use promo code INQUIRERFULL to enroll in their welcome bonus.

Caesars will require a $20 minimum deposit before you can start betting. After you’ve made your deposit, find the betting market you most wish to bet on and wager up to your state’s welcome offer amount.

If your first bet results in a loss, Caesars will refund your account with your first bet’s stake up to $1,250 or $1,500 in Ohio. Tier credits and reward credits will then be credited to Caesars Casino accounts if you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Saturday’s sporting events to wager on

Whether you’re an NHL, NBA, college hoops, or MMA fan, Saturday’s slate has something for everyone.

UFC 285 is taking place Saturday, with the main event being Ciryl Gane vs the returning Jon Jones for the vacant heavyweight championship. Jones is favored according to Caesars’ odds which are accurate as of time of publish at -175.

In the NBA, six games will be played including a couple of marquee Eastern Conference matchups. These games are the Hawks vs. Heat and 76ers vs. Bucks. The Heat and Hawks sit at seventh and eighth respectively in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers look to bridge the five game gap separating them from the first-place Bucks.

The NHL has a whopping 12 games being played, with the most meaningful game being between the Rangers and Bruins. Boston has become the quickest team in NHL history to tally 100 points, but the Rangers will be a difficult challenge, especially after recently acquiring superstar Patrick Kane.

Finally, college basketball has a loaded schedule, with most of the nation being in action. No. 4 UCLA hosts No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 hosts No. 3 Kansas in two meetings featuring top 25 ranked teams. Saturday also marks the second round of Duke vs. UNC, as the Tar Heels can’t afford a loss to the Blue Devils if they want to make March Madness.

Guide to using your Caesars Sportsbook promo code for Saturday’s action

1. Click on your state’s offer module above to be taken to Caesars’ registration page

2. Select the state you’re present in from the drop-down menu and click “continue” to begin signing up

3. Type INQUIRERFULL or INQUIRER1BET (Ohio bettors only) into the promo code box when prompted

4. Enter and verify your personal information

5. Deposit at least $20 into your account

6. Choose any Saturday betting market to wager as much as $1,250 or $1,500 (If you’re an Ohio bettor) on.

7. If you’re unsuccessful with your first wager, Caesars will refund your account in the form of bet credits

8. If you redeemed promo code INQUIRERFULL, your Caesars Casino account will be credited with 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits following the settlement of your first bet

9. Bet credits cannot be withdrawn in the form of cash and expire after 14 days

Wager on Caesars’ UFC 285 odds boost props

UFC events always bring out phenomenal odds boost prop bets on Caesars Sportsbook. This event is no different, as the card is one of the most anticipated in a long time thanks to Jon Jones fighting.

One of the largest payouts can come if you wager on upstart Bo Nickal (3-0 record) defeating Jamie Pickett (13-8) by unanimous decision at +750. Many expect Nickal to knockout Pickett early, as the 27-year-old is one of the most hyped up prospects in UFC history.

But if you like to take a chance on a long shot, this wager or any of the Caesars odds boost props could be for you.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.