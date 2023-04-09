Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: Net $1,250 first bet for Sunday action

As a new customer to Caesars Sportsbook, you can sign-up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL and receive a generous $1,250 welcome bonus. Caesars offers a first bet offer to all their new customers which lets you wager up to $1,250 on your first bet and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you don’t win.

That’s not all, as new customers in Massachusetts can receive a first bet offer for a whopping $1,500 when they use promo code INQUIRER1BET.

This welcome offer works nearly identically to the one for $1,250, with the differences being the maximum amount your first bet can be and the lack of tier credits and reward credits that those outside of the Bay State get as part of their welcome bonus.

Looking more into the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Not many sports betting sites will get you off to a better start than Caesars. When you sign-up using promo code INQUIRERFULL, you’re giving yourself the freedom to place your first wager up to $1,250 knowing you’ll get what you lost back as bonus bets.

Although bonus bets cannot be withdrawn in the form of cash, you can try to win another wager with them. If you win that, your bonus bet stake and earnings can all be cashed out.

As a result of redeeming this welcome offer, you can expect to see 1,000 tier credits and reward credits in your Caesars Casino account when your first bet’s settled.

Caesars generously extends a similar offer to new players in Massachusetts, the most recent state to have received online sports betting. This offer lets you wager up to $1,500 instead of $1,250, but you won’t receive any casino rewards following the settlement of your first bet in Massachusetts.

Sunday’s Caesars Sportsbook betting slate for new customers

Sunday’s betting slate for customers leaves little to the imagination, as there’s more than enough betting markets from different leagues to choose from.

The Masters tournament comes to an end Sunday, with Caesars customers being able to wager on who they think is going to win the grandest stage golf has to offer.

If you’re an NBA or MLB fan, you’ll be happy to know every single team is playing Sunday. The NBA regular season concludes Sunday, with the NBA Finals odds getting as competitive as ever now that the play-in tournament is next on deck starting Tuesday.

Unfortunately for fans of the NHL, just two games can be wagered on Sunday. The Stanley Cup favorite Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Avalanche take on the Ducks as well.

Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code through these steps

Click on the offer module above and begin to enter and verify your personal information When prompted for your promo code, type INQUIRERFULL into the box Make an initial deposit of $20 to finalize the creation of your account Wager up to $1,250 on any market you wish and receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you lose After your first wager is settled 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits will be deposited into your Caesars Casino account Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash but can be used on eligible betting markets

Steps for the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code

Use promo code INQUIRER1BET when prompted after clicking the offer code above and entering your personal information You must make an initial deposit of at least $20 Bet as much as $1,500 on any betting market and your first bet’s stake will be returned to your account in the form of bonus bets if you lose+

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.