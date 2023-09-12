Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWSGET: Bet $50 and get $250 bonus bets
PINEWSGET is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code that guarantees $250 in bonus bets following your first bet of $50 or more settling.
If you’re looking for a new sportsbook promo code to sign-up with, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWSGET could be a solid option for you. With this promo code you’ll guarantee yourself $250 in bonus bets after you settle a bet of $50 on any market.
That’s right, earning guaranteed bonus bets is as simple as betting on Caesars Sportsbook. While $50 is a much higher first bet amount than what bet365 or other sportsbooks require, getting $250 in guaranteed bonus bets makes up for it.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code synopsis
Caesars Sportsbook is one of many sportsbooks who now offer welcome bonuses of a bet and get nature, with guaranteed bonus bets being the draw. Caesars offer $250 in guaranteed bonus bets, which is more than FanDuel but less than bet365.
Rather than your bonus bets being one lump sum or being able to be used however you want, Caesars gives out your bonus bets in the form of five $50 bonus bets that are credited out each Monday.
Caesars is one of the leading sportsbooks in the country for good reason and their welcome bonus is just one reason. They have lots of same game parlays with exceptional odds for Tuesday’s MLB action and frequently run profit boost promotions to keep an eye out for.
Signing up is as easy as clicking the offer module above, following the prompted steps Caesars lays out, and using promo code PINEWSGET before placing your first bet of $50 or more on any sports betting market that intrigues you.
Steps to follow when redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Click on either of the offer modules in this piece to be taken to Caesars’ registration page
Hit the ‘Join Now’ button and enter your personal information so Caesars can verify your identity
PINEWSGET is the promo code to type in when prompted for one
Finish setting up your new Caesars Sportsbook account by acknowledging the terms and conditions of your welcome offer
Make your first deposit of $10+, find any betting market to wager $50 or more on, and wait for it to settle
Five individual bonus bets of $50 will be credited into your account every Monday regardless if your first bet won or not
Each bonus bet has 14 days to be used before expiring after being credited into your account
Previewing Tuesday’s sports betting slate for Caesars Sportsbook customers to bet on
With the NFL and college football regular seasons on pause Tuesday, the attention of sports bettors in the country shift to MLB and a full slate of 17 games being played.
Among the games worth keeping an eye on include the Rangers vs Blue Jays, Braves vs Phillies, and a double-header between the Yankees vs Red Sox.
In particular, the Phillies and Braves game is noteworthy with Philadelphia trying to secure a playoff spot as the final weeks of the season are upon us.
In Monday’s double-header Philadelphia split 1-1 with Atlanta, but the Phillies’ bats were red hot scoring eight and seven runs in their two respective games.
Zack Wheeler takes the mound for the Phillies who are +105 underdogs in a game with a modest 8.5 projected runs according to Caesars’ odds.
As for the other two games I noted being worth watching, Boston are -145 and -130 favorites over their heated rival in their two games today while Texas are -120 favorites on the road against the Blue Jays (+100).
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.