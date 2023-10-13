Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1000 nets second chance if first bet loses

A fabulous welcome bonus can be claimed with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1000. Click here and use that code to get a $1,000 first bet offer which gives your first bets stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

New Kentucky sports betting users looking to sign-up can use the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code INQUIRERGET. Click here and use that code to get a bet $50 get $250 in bonus bets offer.

Redeem the respective Caesars Sportsbook promo code in your state below

With online sports betting just having went live in Kentucky, Caesars is offering a unique welcome bonus to players in the Bluegrass State to draw them in.

After your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive a $50 bonus bet immediately. After that, keep an eye on your account every subsequent Monday for the next four weeks. Each of those Mondays is when you’ll receive another $50 bonus bet.

If you’re not in Kentucky, their first bet offer is a generous type of offer not too many sportsbooks are running at this time. Wager as much as you want up to $1,000 and feel good knowing a second chance can be had with your stake.

The steps to sign-up are relatively simple. They’re outlined for you below, with Caesars guiding you through the process to help you not get lose during the registration process.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code registration steps

Choose clicking this link or the offer module above to begin signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Enter and verify personal information prompted from you including name, address, and last four digits of your SSN When asked for your promo code, type in INQUIRER1000 You must deposit at least $20 into your account before being able to place your first wager up to $1,000 on any market Your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if it doesn’t win Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have 14 days to be used before expiring

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code registration steps

Either sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook with the offer module above or by clicking this link Enter and verify your personal information and use promo code PINEWSGET when prompted Make your first deposit of $20 or more and wager $50 or more on any market When your first bet settles, you’ll see a $50 bonus bet credited to your account The remaining $200 in bonus bets will be credited as a $50 bonus bet every subsequent Monday for the next four weeks Each individual $50 bonus bet cannot be withdrawn as cash and has 14 days to be used before expiring

What new Caesars Sportsbook players can bet on Friday

With the MLB ALCS and NLCS not beginning until Sunday and Monday, respectively, Friday’s sporting slate consists of just two NHL games and three college football games.

The two hockey games being played are the Coyotes vs Devils and Penguins vs Capitals. Any time Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin go head-to-head, it’s must see TV.

As for the college football games, Colorado embodies must see TV this season under Deion Sanders. Although Colorado have come back to reality after two losses in their last three games, they’re 11.5 point home favorites against Stanford.

The other two games are Tulane vs Memphis and Fresno State vs Utah State. These games are projected closer, with Tulane and Fresno State favorites at five and 4.5 points, respectively.

Of course, you can wager on any Saturday college football action ahead of time if you wish as well. Caesars also has a 33% parlay boost token you can opt-into and use for any college football game this weekend.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.