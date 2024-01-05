Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000 grants you first bet offer up to $1,000

If you’re looking to create a new account with one of the best NBA betting sites to bet on Friday’s 14 game slate with, look no further than the Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000 to sign up with.

After you use that promo code when signing up, you’ll be permitted to bet as much as $1,000 on any market that catches your eye. If you don’t win your first bet, Caesars will pay you back your stake in the form of a bonus bet.

Click the offer module below or this link if you want to start registering. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code can be signed up for in AZ, CO, MA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

Sign up for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code below

You won’t have a difficult time registering with one of the best sports betting apps and using your first bet offer to its fullest. Caesars makes signing up a simple process by guiding you step-by-step through registration until it’s time to place your first bet.

After you’ve entered personal information so Caesars can verify your identity, use PINEWS1000 as your promo code. The final step towards signing up will then be to make a minimum deposit. You’ll have to deposit at least $10 when signing up with Caesars.

Now that your account is made, you’re free to place your first bet. While the NBA is the sport with the most marquee action Friday, you can wager on any market up to $1,000. If you win your bet, there’s no bonus bet as you simply claim your winnings.

But if you lose your first bet, the money you lost will be given back to you as a second chance bonus bet. Although you only have one shot at redemption, having insurance on your first bet is always a reassuring feeling as you watch your first bet settle.

After you receive your bonus bet, you’ll be given 14 days to use your bet before it expires. You cannot withdraw the bonus bet as cash, but you can withdraw your winnings if you win with your bonus bet being your stake.

What is Friday’s NBA schedule to bet on Caesars Sportsbook with?

The only two NBA teams not taking the court Friday are the Bucks and Spurs. If you’re a fan of any of the other 28 teams in the league, you’ll find your team in action.

The Heat vs Suns and Knicks vs 76ers are a couple of games I’ll be keeping close tabs on. Miami is coming off a statement win against the Lakers without Jimmy Butler, so I’m especially interested to see if they can keep the momentum up against Phoenix.

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to rebound against the Grizzlies who have been an enigmatic force since the return of Ja Morant. The NBA champion Nuggets hosting the Magic is another intriguing game as Orlando look to get back in sync after a 3-7 stretch.

There are many perks to betting on Caesars Sportsbook if you’re a basketball fan. Their quick pick same game parlays are among the best out there and they have a deep selection of futures markets if that’s up your alley.

Game Time Game Hawks vs Pacers Time 7:00 p.m. ET Game Jazz vs Celtics Time 7:00 p.m. ET Game Wizards vs Cavaliers Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Thunder vs Nets Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Knicks vs 76ers Time 7:30 p.m. ET Game Clippers vs Pelicans Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Hornets vs Bulls Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Timberwolves vs Rockets Time 8:00 p.m. ET Game Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Time 8:30 p.m. ET Game Magic vs Nuggets Time 9:00 p.m. ET Game Heat vs Suns Time 9:00 p.m. ET Game Grizzlies vs Lakers Time 10:00 p.m. ET Game Pistons vs Warriors Time 10:00 p.m. ET Game Raptors vs Kings Time 10:00 p.m. ET

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.