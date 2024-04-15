Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Sign up for new player bonus in your respective state Monday

While most sports betting sites have just one standard welcome bonus or perhaps two you can choose from, Caesars Sportsbook operates a little differently. In Caesars’ case, there’s a different Caesars Sportsbook promo code in different states. Since there are three promo codes encompassed in this piece, reference the list below to see what and where they are.

Promo Code PINEWS1000: Get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you first bet doesn’t win (AZ, CO, MA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY) Promo Code PINEWSDYW: Bet $1, receive ten 100% profit boosts: (IA, MD, ME) Promo Code PINEWSNCBG: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (NC)

To start signing up, you can click on any of the offer modules directly above. But remember the promo code attached to your bonus so you can type it in right away when prompted. You can keep reading to learn how each bonus works so you’re as prepared as possible when you finish creating your account and get ready to place your first bet.

Information on how each Caesars Sportsbook promo code works

Promo Code PINEWS1000

This code unlocks a first bet offer worth up to $1,000 that can be accessed by clicking here. A first bet offer can be thought of as a type of first bet insurance in the sense that this promo only kicks in if your first bet results in a loss.

Up to $1,000 can be wagered on your first bet, and you’ll be paid your stake back in the form of one bonus bet if you lose. So if you bet $50 on the Penguins to beat the Predators Monday and lose, you’ll be issued one $50 bonus bet.

One of the best qualities about the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is your bonus bet has 14 days to be used before it expires, which varies from every other sportsbook promo code which only gives you seven days.

Promo Code PINEWSDYW

This code unlocks ten 100% profit boosts after you submit your first betslip consisting of a $1 minimum wager. Players in Iowa, Maine, or Maryland can choose to redeem this code or the one above. Click here to start signing up.

The maximum bet you can place using each profit boost is $20. You’ll also have 14 days to wager through all ten profit boosts before they expire similarly to the first bet promo Caesars offers.

Promo Code PINEWSNCBG

Finally, promo code PINEWSNCBG unlocks $150 worth of bonus bets after you submit your first betslip consisting of a $5 minimum wager. This promo code applies exclusively to those in North Carolina. Use this link to begin registering.

Unlike Caesars’ first bet offer which gives you just one bonus bet, North Carolina players will be issued six $25 bonus bets that each have 14 days to be used before expiring with this promo.

Bet on the NHL as the regular season winds down Tuesday

You’re able to choose any sporting event to wager on after signing up with Caesars, but the NHL is the sport I’ll be focusing on Monday seeing as the regular season concludes Thursday and the race for the final playoff spots continues to wage on.

You can bet on the likes of the Bruins vs Capitals, Predators vs Penguins, Islanders vs Devils Monday. I mentioned those three games specifically due to the Capitals, Penguins, and Islanders being among the four teams jockeying for a playoff spot in the East.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.