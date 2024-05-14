Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000: Bet $1K on NBA or any sport & get bonus bet if you lose

PINEWS1000 is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code you can type in Tuesday before betting on the NBA playoffs or anything else you want. As a result of using this code, $1,000 worth of first bet insurance will be yours.

It’s important to note Caesars’ first bet insurance works differently than what you may have seen on BetMGM, bet365, or other sportsbooks that offer a type of first bet insurance promotion to new players.

If your first bet up to $1,000 loses, you’ll get just one bonus bet back from Caesars equal to the amount you lost. As an example, losing a $500 bet on the Timberwolves vs Nuggets yields you back one $500 bonus bet.

There’s one big plus to Caesars’ first bet insurance compared to their competitors. Although you only have one bonus bet to try and make up for your loss, Caesars gives you 14 days to use your bonus bet before it expires rather than the standard seven days offered elsewhere.

Follow these step-by-step instructions when signing up with and using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

To be taken to Caesars Sportsbook, click the offer module earlier up in this article or on the linked text in the first sentence. The states Caesars Sportsbook is available in are AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY. Your promo code (PINEWS1000) will be the first piece of information you enter before being asked for more personal info so your identity can be verified. Caesars will require you to make a minimum deposit of $20, which is notable because it’s $10 more than other sportsbooks. Whence registration is complete, find your first bet you want to wager on. You can bet as much as $1,000 on your first wager. If your first bet loses, one bonus bet totalling what you lost gets credited to you. If your first bet wins, you don’t get any bonus bet. Remember to use your bonus bet within seven days before it expires, but know you cannot withdraw it as cash on its own.

My best NBA bets so you don’t need your first bet insurance to kick in Tuesday

Just like insurance in real life, it’s nice to have it in case something goes wrong. But you never want something to go wrong and have your insurance kick in. If you’re looking to bet on the NBA playoffs Tuesday, it might be hard to find a wager you’re confident in.

In the case of Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks, I lean towards the Pacers winning on the road (+118 moneyline) despite the home team winning all four games so far and the Knicks being -2.5 point favorites.

Momentum is clearly on Indiana’s side, but I expect them to have to weather an early storm from New York.

As for the Timberwolves vs Nuggets, the inverse is true in that the road team has won all four games thus far. The hosting Nuggets are 4.5 point favorites with a moneyline of -195. It feels like momentum is now on their side as well, and I have them winning.

But I think Minnesota can cover the +4.5 points, as they’ll also likely come out strong after two setbacks.

