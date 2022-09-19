Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best betting sites to use when placing your bets on Bills vs. Titans, as the sportsbook is allowing new users to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with promo code INQUIRERFULL.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans as the first of two MNF games, with there being no better way to get your betting started than with Caesars’ offer.

All you need to do is sign up with the code INQUIRERFULL and place your first bet on any Bills vs Titans market, with you getting a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,250 if this wager loses.

You’ll also be able to claim 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well, with you being able to use these to claim extra bonus funds later down the line.

Bills vs Titans Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Totals 49 Spread Moneyline Bills Over -110 (-10) -110 -480 Titans Under -110 (+10) -110 +360

The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league, with Buffalo boasting the likes of Josh Allen, Von Miller and Stefon Diggs in their arsenal.

They put on a brilliant display against the Rams in Week 1, cruising to a 31-10 win against the reigning champions, while the Titans weren’t as fortunate with their first game, going down 21-20 to the Giants.

Given this, Buffalo is a big favorite to claim a second win in as many games, with Caesars handing the Bills a -10 spread and pricing their moneyline at -480.

This is hard to argue against given how impressive they were in the first game of the season, especially when you consider how shaky the Titans’ defense looked against the Giants.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Chiefs vs Chargers market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.