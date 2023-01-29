Bettors that use promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook are being given the chance to get a huge $1,250 welcome bonus to use on today’s Chiefs vs Bengals matchup.
Bettors in Ohio are able to get involved as well, with those in the Buckeye state needing to use INQUIRER1BET when creating their account with Caesars Sportsbook to get a $1,500 first bet bonus.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET
Get your Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites
Get the latest Super Bowl Odds
Get the latest on Ohio Sports Betting
Those looking to get a huge bonus to use on today’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals should look no further than Caesars Sportsbook’s new customer offer.
INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter at sign-up with Caesars in order to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, with you needing to sign-up and use your code to get started.
Once done, simply make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Chiefs vs Bengals market, being able to claim your stake from this bet back with bonus funds up to $1,250 if it loses.
In addition to this, 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will also be yours to claim as well, making this already great offer just that little bit more impressive.
Chiefs vs Bengals Odds with Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars have made the Bengals 2-point favorites to claim the win and the AFC Championship today, and it’s easy to see why given how impressive Cincinnati have been in the postseason so far.
They managed to get past the Ravens in the wildcard round, with the Bengals then sending the Bills packing in convincing fashion in the Divisional Round to make their second AFC title game in two years.
Cincy faced the Chiefs at this exact same stage last year, beating Kansas City in dramatic fashion to make the Super Bowl, something that Caesars think may happen again given they’ve priced Joe Burrow and Co as favorites.
The Chiefs managed to get past the Jaguars in the last round to set-up today’s mouth-watering clash, a win that came despite Patrick Mahomes picking up an ankle injury in the first half.
No offense to Jacksonville, but the Bengals pose a much bigger threat today, with the bookies not too confident in the Chiefs’ ability to win today given the odds.
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Chiefs vs Bengals?
How to claim your Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer
Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account
Click the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter verify your personal information
Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET depending on which state you’re in
Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer
Finish creating your account
Make your initial deposit of $10+ and bet on any Chiefs vs Bengals market
If your first bet loses, you will given bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,250 as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits
Those in Ohio will get their stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.