INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter when creating your account with Caesars Sportsbook in order to get a $1,250 bonus to use on this weekend’s college basketball action.
Those in Ohio haven’t been left out either, with bettors in the Buckeye state needing to enter code INQUIRER1BET to claim a $1,500 welcome bonus.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRERFULL
Get your Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Caesars’ welcome offer for its sportsbook is one of the strongest you’ll come across, with you able to claim a $1,250 bonus when using code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.
Once you’ve signed up using your promo code, just make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any college basketball market this weekend.
If this bet doesn’t win, you’ll be able to claim your stake from this bet back in the form of bonus funds up to $1,250, with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits also yours to claim as well.
This Weekend’s CBB Slate Preview with Caesars Sportsbook
A huge slate of college basketball action is ready to be bet on this weekend, with a whole host of the country’s top teams all in action as we edge closer and closer to March Madness.
There’s only two games taking place this weekend between two seeded sides, with the first of these coming from Kansas as the No. 2 Jayhawks face off against No. 14 TCU.
The home side has started this season very well, boasting a 16-2 record after 18 games, while TCU is also going strong. The Horned Frogs have won 14 out of their first 18.
The other huge game this weekend takes place in Arizona, as the No. 11 Wildcats face off against a fifth-ranked UCLA side that has impressed so far this year with a 17-2 record.
Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account
Click the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter verify your personal information
Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET when prompted during sign-up
Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer
Finish creating your account
Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any CBB market this weekend
If your first bet loses, Ohio bettors will given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,500
Those in other states will get their stake back as bet credits up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits
Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.