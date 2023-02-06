Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL grants you massive $1,250 CBB bonus
Inquirer readers using code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook can get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with promo code INQUIRERFULL.
Caesars Sportsbook are giving new players that remember to enter promo code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up the chance to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when wagering on today’s NCAAB slate.
The bonus amount offered here is very generous, with you just needing to enter Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code when creating your account to get involved.
Ohio bettors can claim a brilliant offer of their own, with those in the Buckeye state getting their first bet on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,500 for today’s college basketball games with code INQUIRER1BET
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for Monday’s CBB Action
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for Today’s NCAAB Slate
Caesars’ welcome offer allows new bettors the chance to place their first bet on any college basketball market without the risk of losing their funds for good if your wager doesn’t end up winning.
Just simply go to their online sportsbook via the offer listed above, sign-up fo your brand-new sports betting account using promo code INQUIRERFULL and make your initial deposit.
Once done, you then just need to place your first bet on any NCAAB market for games taking place today, with you then able to get your stake from this bet back as bonus funds up to $1,250 if it loses.
Ohio bettors have a very similar offer to this, with the only difference being you’re able to claim up to $1,500 back instead of $1,250.
Those not in Ohio will also be able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits once their first bet has settled, an excellent addition to this generous offer.
Miami FL vs Duke, Texas vs Kansas Odds with Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars are siding with the Hurricanes to secure the win against Duke in Miami this evening, with the Hurricanes going into the game 18-5 and on a two-game winning run.
Duke have won their last three, however they’ve won just one of their last three on the road, losing four of six in total, whilst Miami have won all of their last nine at home.
No side has a better home record that the ‘Canes this season when it comes to the ACC, with their 12-0 record level with today’s opponents, thus seeing them as 3.5-point favorites isn’t too surprising.
Texas are leading the Big 12 so far this year, winning eight of their 10 games against teams in the conference, whilst the Jayhawks are just 6-4.
Kansas are 11-1 at home this year, with their only loss coming against no.15 TCU last week, with Jayhawks winning all of their other games either side of this defeat.
The Longhorns are 2-2 in their last four road games, losing to the likes of no.2 Tennessee and no.13 Iowa State, form that makes the home side favorites for the game today.
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Huge CBB Welcome Bonus?
How to Claim your Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Bonus for College Basketball
Head to Caesars Sportsbook
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter and verify your personal information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET when needed
Read your offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make your first deposit of at least $10
Place your first bet on any of today’s CBB action
Those using code INQUIRERFULL will get their stake back up to $1,250 if this bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits
Those using code INQUIRER1BET will be able to get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager
Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.