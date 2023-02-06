Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL grants you massive $1,250 CBB bonus

Caesars Sportsbook are giving new players that remember to enter promo code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up the chance to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when wagering on today’s NCAAB slate.

The bonus amount offered here is very generous, with you just needing to enter Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code when creating your account to get involved.

Ohio bettors can claim a brilliant offer of their own, with those in the Buckeye state getting their first bet on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,500 for today’s college basketball games with code INQUIRER1BET

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for Monday’s CBB Action

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for Today’s NCAAB Slate

Learn all about the best sports betting apps to use in the US

Caesars’ welcome offer allows new bettors the chance to place their first bet on any college basketball market without the risk of losing their funds for good if your wager doesn’t end up winning.

Just simply go to their online sportsbook via the offer listed above, sign-up fo your brand-new sports betting account using promo code INQUIRERFULL and make your initial deposit.

Once done, you then just need to place your first bet on any NCAAB market for games taking place today, with you then able to get your stake from this bet back as bonus funds up to $1,250 if it loses.

Ohio bettors have a very similar offer to this, with the only difference being you’re able to claim up to $1,500 back instead of $1,250.

Those not in Ohio will also be able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits once their first bet has settled, an excellent addition to this generous offer.

Miami FL vs Duke, Texas vs Kansas Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 146 Moneyline Team Miami FL Spread (-4) -110 Totals 146 Over -110 Moneyline -175 Team Duke Spread (+4) -110 Totals 146 Under -110 Moneyline +148

Caesars are siding with the Hurricanes to secure the win against Duke in Miami this evening, with the Hurricanes going into the game 18-5 and on a two-game winning run.

Duke have won their last three, however they’ve won just one of their last three on the road, losing four of six in total, whilst Miami have won all of their last nine at home.

No side has a better home record that the ‘Canes this season when it comes to the ACC, with their 12-0 record level with today’s opponents, thus seeing them as 3.5-point favorites isn’t too surprising.

Team Spread Totals 146.5 Moneyline Team Texas Spread (+4) -110 Totals 146.5 Over -110 Moneyline +158 Team Kansas Spread (-4) -110 Totals 146.5 Under -110 Moneyline -190

Texas are leading the Big 12 so far this year, winning eight of their 10 games against teams in the conference, whilst the Jayhawks are just 6-4.

Kansas are 11-1 at home this year, with their only loss coming against no.15 TCU last week, with Jayhawks winning all of their other games either side of this defeat.

The Longhorns are 2-2 in their last four road games, losing to the likes of no.2 Tennessee and no.13 Iowa State, form that makes the home side favorites for the game today.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Huge CBB Welcome Bonus?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Bonus Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Claim your Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Bonus for College Basketball

Head to Caesars Sportsbook Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET when needed Read your offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on any of today’s CBB action Those using code INQUIRERFULL will get their stake back up to $1,250 if this bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits Those using code INQUIRER1BET will be able to get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.