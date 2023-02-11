Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL allows you $1,250 bonus for College Basketball slate
Inquirer readers are able to get their hands on a generous $1,250 bonus with Caesars Sportsbook for this weekend's CBB with promo code INQUIRERFULL.
Players that use promo code INQUIRERFULL can get their first bet on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,250 for their first wager on this weekend’s college basketball slate.
Ohio bettors can also claim their own generous offer when using Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET, with those in OH able to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,500 for CBB action.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for $1,250 College Basketball Bonus
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for $1,250 First Bet NCAAB Bonus
Check out list of the best sportsbook promo codes in the USA
Caesars require new players that sign-up with their sportsbook to enter INQUIRERFULL when creating your account in order to get involved with their welcome offer.
Once your account has been created and you’ve remembered to enter your promo code whilst doing so, you’ll then just need to deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any CBB market.
Should this wager go on to lose, you’ll be able to get your stake from this back as bonus funds up to $1,250, with you also able to get your hands on 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.
Those in Ohio may not be able to claim any tier or credit rewards, however they can get their stake from this first CBB back up to $1,500 if it loses, an even more generous amount.
Preview for this Weekend’s Top 25 College Basketball Slate
There are a number of games involving ranked sides taking place for you to bet on this weekend when it comes to college basketball.
Only two of these see two ranked sides face off against each other, with these being no. 23 Creighton taking on no. 21 Connecticut, while no. 17 TCU goes head-to-head with no. 14 Baylor.
All of the top ranked teams are in action across both today and tomorrow, with no. 1 Purdue taking on Northwestern on Sunday at 2 PM EST, whist no. 3 Alabama are up against Auburn at 2 PM EST today.
Elsewhere, no. 4 Arizona are facing off against Stanford this evening at 8 PM EST, with no. 5 Texas doing battle with West Virginia midday on Saturday.
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for $1,250 First Bet Bonus on CBB?
How to Get your Caesars Sportsbook First College Basketball Bet Bonus
Head to Caesars Sportsbook
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ option
Enter and verify your information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET depending on your state
Read the T&C’s of your offer
Finish setting up your account
Make your first $10+ deposit
Place your first bet on any CBB game taking place this weekend
Bettors using INQUIRERFULL get their stake back up to $1,250 if their first bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits
Bettors using INQUIRER1BET get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager loses
Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
Up to $57,000 in Bet Credits Ready to be Claimed with Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl Offer
21+, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.
You’re able to win up to a possible $57,000 in bet credits with Caesars and their excellent Super Bowl offer.
Just opt-in to the promo vide the ‘Promotions’ page and place a $5+ wager on any Super Bowl market priced -200 or greater.
You’ll then earn entries into Caesars’ prize draw, with the amount of entries you get for this bet depending on which Caesars Reward Tier you’re in, with the number of entries per tier shown below:
Gold = 1 Entry
Platinum = 3 Entries
Diamond = 5 Entries
Diamond Plus = 5 Entries
Diamond Elite = 5 Entries
Seven Stars = 7 Entries
632 winners will then be drawn for the prize draw, with the prizes for this being as follows:
5 winners will each earn one $57,000 Bet Credit
57 winners will earn each one $570 Bet Credit
570 winners will each earn one $57 Bet Credit
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only