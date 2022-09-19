Caesars Sportsbook are giving new players the chance to claim a huge $1,250 bonus on MNF’s Vikings vs Eagles game as long as they use code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

All you need to do in order to claim Caesars’ generous welcome offer is sign-up with code INQUIRERFULL and place your first bet on any Eagles vs Vikings market, with you getting a free bet equal in value to your stake up to $1,250 if this wager loses.

You’ll also be able to claim 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits as well, with you being able to use these to claim extra bonus funds later down the line.

This is one of the best offers you’ll come across for your MNF betting, with you struggling to find a better offer than the one on show here with Caesars’ online sportsbook.

Eagles vs Vikings odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 50.5 Moneyline Vikings (+2) -110 Over -110 +110 Eagles (-2) -110 Under -110 -130

The Vikings go into today’s match as the underdog despite their hugely impressive win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, a game they won largely down to their excellent work on the defensive end.

The Eagles managed to secure a win in Week 1 as well, beating the Detroit Lions 38-35 in what was the highest scoring game of the week, with Philly slight favorites to win following this.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Vikings’ defense can replicate their performance from Week 1 against an Eagles side that were the second-biggest scorers last week, with Caesars siding with Philly if their odds are anything to go by.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code?

Caesars Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Chiefs vs Chargers market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.