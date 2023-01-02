INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you’ll be needing to enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to get involved with their $1,250 welcome bonus for Monday Night Football.

Bills vs Bengals Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 49.5 Moneyline Bills (-1) -110 Over -110 -115 Bengals (+1) -110 Under -110 -105

The Bengals go into today’s game as underdogs despite winning all of their last seven and five of their six at home this year, something that shows just how much of a test the Bills will be today.

Buffalo themselves have won all of their last six in the lead-up to today’s game, with their away record sat at an impressive 6-2, a road record that only the Eagles can best this year.

The Bengals need a win more than the Bills do given Buffalo have already wrapped up first place in the AFC East, whilst the Bengals are still battling with the Ravens for the AFC North title going into the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.