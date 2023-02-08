Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL lets you claim $1,250 bonus for NBA’s ESPN Double-Header

New players that use code INQUIRERFULL at sign up are able to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when wagering on today’s NBA games between the 76ers and Celtics, and LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

Ohio bettors are can claim their own welcome offer from Caesars following the state become the latest legal sports betting state, with those in the Buckeye state able to get a $1,500 bonus with Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for $1,250 NBA’s ESPN Schedule

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for $1,500 Bonus for 76ers vs Celtics, Mavericks vs Clippers

Get the lowdown on the US’ best sportsbook promo codes

New users are able to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when betting on today NBA ESPN slate, with you just needing to enter code INQUIRERFULL at sign up to get involved.

Once you’ve created your account, and remembered to enter your promo code in the process, just make a deposit and place your first bet on any market for either Celtics vs 76ers or Mavericks vs Clippers.

If your bet loses, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets up to $1,250, with you also being able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits on top of this as well.

Ohio bettors are able to claim a slightly better offer, as those in the state will get the stake from their first bet back up to $1,500.

Celtics vs 76ers, Mavericks vs Clippers Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals Moneyline Team 76ers Spread (+4.5) -110 Totals Over -110 Moneyline +155 Team Celtics Spread (-4.5) -110 Totals Under -110 Moneyline -188

The Celtics are favored today by Caesars despite their recent injury troubles.

The 76ers have been doing very well of late, winning eight of their previous 10 to move just a handful of games behind the Celtics in the East, with their road form seeing them win eight of their last nine.

They have a fully fit roster for today’s game, with a slight injury to Joel Embiid the only worry for Philly to deal with, something that makes us think the spread looks a little generous here for the 76ers.

Team Spread Totals Moneyine Team Mavericks Spread (+7) -108 Totals Over -110 Moneyine +235 Team Clippers Spread (-7) -112 Totals Under -119 Moneyine -290

The Mavericks may have traded for Kyrie Irving a few days ago, however they’re still fairly big underdogs for today’s game given they’re without Luka Doncic.

The Slovenian has easily been one of the best players in the league this term, with the point guard putting up 33-9-8 so far, carrying the Mavs to sixth in the West.

The Clippers have an almost fully-fit roster for today’s game, with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard set to be available, news that’ll come as a big boost for LA.

It’ll be interesting to see how Irving plays with his new Mavericks team mates following his trade from Brooklyn, with Mavs fans having to wait a little white longer to see him and Doncic suit up together for the first time.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Massive First Bet Bonus on ESPN’s NBA Double Header

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Bonus Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Get your Caesars Sportsbook NBA on ESPN Bonus

Head to Caesars Sportsbook Hit the ‘Sign Up’ option Enter and verify your information Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET depending on your state Read the T&C’s of your offer Finish setting up your account Make your first $10+ deposit Place your first bet on any Mavericks vs Clippers or Celtics vs 76ers market Bettors using INQUIRERFULL get their stake back up to $1,250 if their first bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits Bettors using INQUIRER1BET get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager loses Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

$57,000 in Bet Credits to be Won with Caesars’ Super Bowl Promo

21+, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.

$57,000 in bet credits are available to be claimed thanks to Caesars and their generous, tier-related Super Bowl offer.

Opt-in to the offer via their ‘Promotions’ page and put a $5et+ b on any Eagles vs Chiefs market priced -200 or greater.

This will earn you at least one entry into Caesars’ prize draw, with the amount of entries you get coming down to the Caesars Reward Tier you’re in, with the number of entries per tier shown below:

Gold = 1 Entry Platinum = 3 Entries Diamond = 5 Entries Diamond Plus = 5 Entries Diamond Elite = 5 Entries Seven Stars = 7 Entries

632 winners will then be drawn for the prize draw, with the prizes for this being as follows:

5 winners will each earn one $57,000 Bet Credit 57 winners will earn each one $570 Bet Credit 570 winners will each earn one $57 Bet Credit

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.