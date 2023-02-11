Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL to claim $1,250 Bonus for ESPN’s NBA Slate
Inquirer readers can get their first bet on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,250 for today's NBA games on ESPN thanks to code INQUIRERFULL
New players that sign up with Caesars and use the Caesars sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL have the chance to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 for today’s NBA games on ESPN.
A similar offer is available for those that are wagering from Ohio now they’re a legal sports betting state, with Buckeye state bettors able to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,500 with code INQUIRER1BET.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for $1,250 First Bet Bonus on ESPN NBA Schedule
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for $1,500 First Bet Bonus on ESPN NBA Schedule
There aren’t many better first bet offers to claim than Caesars when it comes to wagering on today’s NBA ESPN games, with you needing to enter code INQUIRERFULL to get involved.
To get started, you just need to go to the online sportsbook via the offer above, sign up for an account using your promo code and deposit funds into your brand-new account.
Once done, you then just need to place your first bet on any market offered for either Cavaliers vs Pelicans or Hornets vs Celtics.
If this bet goes on to lose, fear not, as you’ll then be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of bonus funds for $1,250, with you also able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.
Those located in Ohio can claim a very similar offer, and although the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits won’t be on offer, Ohio bettors will be able to claim the stake from this first bet back up to $1,500.
Celtics vs Hornets, Cavaliers vs Pelicans Odds with Caesars Sportsbook
The Celtics go into today’s game with Charlotte as 10-point favorites, and it’s easy to see why given the gulf in class between the two sides.
Boston is 1st in the East, while the Hornets are 14th, with the Celtics boasting the best record in the league at 39-16 after 55 games.
They’ve been the second-best home team in the Eastern conference this year and go into this game having won all of the last five games between these two sides.
The Pelicans have been in free fall for some time now, with New Orleans, which was once the No. 1 seed in the West this year, finding itself in 7th going into this game.
The Pelicans have lost 10 of their last 13 games, a run that started with a defeat against today’s opponents, something that’s down to them missing some crucial players due to injury.
They’re still without Zion Williamson, however they do have the likes of Jose Alvardo, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum available for the game this evening.
The Cavs are fourth in the East so far in what’s been a pretty good campaign for Cleveland up until this point, with a win today set to see them move just 0.5 games behind the 76ers in 3rd.
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Generous $1,250 First NBA Bet Bonus?
How to Get your Caesars Sportsbook ESPN NBA Double-Header Bonus
Go to Caesars Sportsbook via the offers above
Press the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter and verify your information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET depending on which state you’re in
Read the T&C’s of your offer
Finish setting up your account
Make your first deposit of at least $10
Place your first bet on any Hornets vs Celtics or Cavaliers vs Pelicans market
Code INQUIRERFULL gets your stake back up to $1,250 if your first bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits
Bettors that use code INQUIRER1BET get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager loses
Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
Claim up to $57,000 in Bet Credits with Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl Offer
21+, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.
New and current bettors with Caesars Sportsbook are able to win up to $57,000 in bet credits thanks to their generous Super Bowol promotion.
All you’ll need to do is opt-in to the offer via their ‘Promotions’ page and place a bet of at least $5 on any Super Bowl market priced -200 or greater.
You’ll then earn entries into Caesars’ prize draw, with the amount of entries you get for this bet depending on which Caesars Reward Tier you’re in, with the number of entries per tier shown below:
Gold = 1 Entry
Platinum = 3 Entries
Diamond = 5 Entries
Diamond Plus = 5 Entries
Diamond Elite = 5 Entries
Seven Stars = 7 Entries
632 winners will then be drawn for the prize draw, with the prizes for this being as follows:
5 winners will each earn one $57,000 Bet Credit
57 winners will earn each one $570 Bet Credit
570 winners will each earn one $57 Bet Credit
