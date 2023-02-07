Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL gets new users $1,250 Bonus for TNT’s NBA action

Inquirer readers are able to get their first bet on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,250 for today’s NBA on TNT action by entering Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL at sign-up.

Ohio residents can also get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook, with those in the state able to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,500 with promo code INQUIRER1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL for $1,250 NBA on TNT Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET for $1,500 NBA TNT Double-Header Bonus

Read our expert’s guide to the best sports betting apps in the US in 2023

Caesars’ welcome offer is one of the strongest around when it comes to betting on today’s NBA action, with it being easy to see why they’re one of the top online sportsbooks in the US.

All you need to do is head to their online sportsbook via the offer listed above in this piece, sign up for an account using promo code INQUIRERFULL and make your first deposit of at least $10.

Once done, you then just need to place your first bet on any market offered for today’s NBA games shown on TNT, with you getting your stake from this back as bonus bets up to $1,250 if it loses.

In addition to this, you’ll also be able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well, with these being offered to you once your first bet has settled.

Ohio bettors can claim a slightly better offer, with those in the state getting their first stake back as bonus bets up to $1,500 for Tuesday’s NBA action on TNT with promo code INQUIRER1BET.

Suns vs Nets, Lakers vs Thunder Odds with Caesars Sportsbook

Team Spread Totals 226 Moneyline Team Suns Spread (-4.5) -110 Totals 226 Over -110 Moneyline -190 Team Nets Spread (+4.5) -110 Totals 226 Under -110 Moneyline +158

Caesars is siding with the Suns to pick up yet another win tonight when they take on the Nets, given Brooklyn is to be without Kevin Durant again due to injury, and Kyrie Irving given he’s been traded.

The Suns have been dealing with their own injury troubles of late, namely to Devin Booker. However the 26-year-old is now fully healthy again ahead of today’s game against the Nets.

Phoenix is in a good form, winning eight of its previous 10, however the Suns’ road form has seen them win just 10 of their 27 games.

Team Spread Totals 237.5 Moneyline Team Thunder Spread (+7) -110 Totals 237.5 Over -110 Moneyline +228 Team Lakers Spread (-7) -110 Totals 237.5 Under -110 Moneyline -285

Tonight could very well be the night that LeBron James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the regular season, with him needing just 36 points to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and cement his place in history.

The Lakers themselves are big favorites to secure the win, a result that’ll see them overtake the Thunder in the West and move a step closer to playoff contention.

They’ll be disappointed to have missed out on Kyrie Irving following his move to Dallas, however they’ve still got a roster that’s capable of beating the Thunder and pushing hard to make the postseason this term.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Huge NBA on TNT Welcome Bonus?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Bonus First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code Bonus Get up to $1,500 on Caesars Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code T&C’s OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

How to Get your Caesars Sportsbook Bonus for NBA’s TNT Action

Go to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer above Press the ‘Sign Up’ option Enter and verify your personal info Enter code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET depending on your state Read the terms and conditions of your offer Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit of at least $10 Place your first bet on either Nets vs Suns or Lakers vs Thunder Bettors that use code INQUIRERFULL get their stake back up to $1,250 if their first bet loses, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits Ohio bettors that used INQUIRER1BET will get their stake back up to $1,500 if their initial wager loses Your bet credits will expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Claim up to $57,000 in Bet Credits with Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl Offer

21+, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Only.

You’re able to claim up to $57,000 in bet credits when wagering on this weekend’s Super Bowl clash between the Eagles and Chiefs with Caesars’ Super Bowl offer.

Just opt-in to the promo vide the ‘Promotions’ page and place a $5+ wager on any Super Bowl market with odds of -200 or greater.

You’ll then earn entries into Caesars’ prize draw, with the amount of entries you get for this bet depending on which Caesars Reward Tier you’re in, with the number of entries per tier shown below:

Gold = 1 Entry Platinum = 3 Entries Diamond = 5 Entries Diamond Plus = 5 Entries Diamond Elite = 5 Entries Seven Stars = 7 Entries

632 winners will then be drawn for the prize draw, with the prizes for this being as follows:

5 winners will each earn one $57,000 Bet Credit 57 winners will earn each one $570 Bet Credit 570 winners will each earn one $57 Bet Credit

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.