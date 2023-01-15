INQUIRER1BET is the code Ohio residents need to enter during sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim a $1,500 welcome bonus for today’s NFL Playoff action.

Bettors outside of Ohio are also able to get involved, with those needing to enter INQUIRERFULL at sign-up to claim a $1,250 bonus for today’s football slate.

Caesars is allowing Ohio players that use INQUIRER1BET at sign-up with the sportsbook the chance to get a $1,500 welcome bonus for today’s NFL action.

All you need to do is head to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign up using your promo code, deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any NFL Playoff market.

If this goes on to lose, don’t worry, as you’ll be able to claim your stake from this wager back in the form of bonus funds up to a huge total of $1,500.

Sunday’s NFL Playoff Preview with Caesars Sportsbook

The Bills are first up on today’s slate of playoff action, as they take part in an all-AFC East clash against the Dolphins, a game in which the Bills are heavily favored to win.

Miami has a number of injury troubles going into the game, so it’d be a huge surprise to see them come away with the win and send Buffalo packing.

The second game has the Vikings, who finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a 13-4 record, up against a Giants side that went 9-7-1, with one of those losses coming against Minnesota three weeks ago.

The last game of the day has the Bengals against the Ravens in an all-AFC North clash, with Cincinnati having won eight straight entering the postseason.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter verify your personal information Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRERFULL/INQUIRER1BET when prompted during sign-up Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any Sunday NFL Playoff market If your first bet loses, Ohio bettors will given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,500 Those in other states will get their stake back up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.