Caesars Sportsbook are preparing for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season by allowing new players to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with code INQUIRERFULL.
Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Read about the Best Sports Betting Sites USA
INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to get involved with Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer, with you being able to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 by doing so.
This means that you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet for your initial NFL Week 2 wager up to $1,250, with you then being able to use this free bet on any market.
To make this offer even better, you’re also given 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits on top of this, making this offer even more enticing to take advantage of.
NFL Week 2 action with Caesars Sportsbook
Following an exciting opening week of action, the NFL ventures into the second Sunday of the season, with there being a whole host of enticing match-ups to look forward to.
The Dolphins and Ravens face off in what should be a fierce encounter between two good sides, whilst the Saints take on the Bucs and the Eagles face off against the Vikings in two more exciting-looking fixtures.
Ahead of the rest of Week 2′s action taking place, these are the games you’ve got to look forward to when it comes to placing your football bets:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots, Sunday 1PM EST
NY Giants vs Carolina Panthers, Sunday 1PM EST
Cleveland Browns vs NY Jets, Sunday 1PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts, Sunday 1PM EST
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens, Sunday 1PM EST
New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday 1PM EST
Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders, Sunday 1PM EST
SF 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks, Sunday 4.05PM EST
LA Rams vs Atlanta Falcons, Sunday 4.05PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals, Sunday 4.25PM EST
Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans, Sunday 4.25PM EST
Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday 4.25PM EST
Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears, Sunday 8.20PM EST
Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans, Monday 7.15PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings, 8.30PM EST
What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?
How to use your Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece
Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button
Enter and verify your personal information
Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up
Read the offer’s T&C’s
Finish setting up your account
Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any NFL Week 2 market
If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250
Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled
Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash
The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.