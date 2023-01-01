INQUIRERTIX is the promo code Ohio bettors need to enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook to claim a generous $100 pre-registration offer ahead of sports betting going live in OH on January 1st.

Ohio residents will rejoice at the fact that sports betting is finally going live in the Buckeye state come Sunday January 1st, with those in OH still able to claim some pre-registration offers in the meantime.

You’re able to claim $100 in bet credits with Caesars ahead of Sunday’s launch, with you just needing to head to their sportsbook via the offer above and sign-up for an account using code INQUIRERTIX.

Then, just make a $20 deposit into your account, with this then allowing you to claim $100 in bet credits come Sunday’s launch of Ohio sports betting.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

Ohio bettors will be eating good following the launch of sports betting come January 1st, with there being a whole range of sport taking place on New Year’s day and the week commencing.

January 1st sees as many as 14 NFL games on, with the two outright biggest games of the day seeing the Dolphins battle the Patriots and the Vikings go toe-to-toe with the Packers.

The final week of the regular season then takes place during the first full weekend of 2023, with every team in action as we look towards the playoffs in mid-January.

The NBA has four games to choose from on Sunday, as the Nuggets and Celtics take on each other in Denver, whilst the Bucks and the Suns are also in action.

There’s NBA action every day through the first week of the year, giving you a whole host of opportunities to use your bet credits.

The world of soccer sees both Spurs and Chelsea in action from the Premier League, whilst La Liga also makes a return to our screens.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Code INQUIRERTIX Caesars Sportsbook Pre-Reg Offer $100 Bet Credts Pre-Reg Offer Terms and Conditions 21+, New Players Only, OH Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Begin to register your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio account by clicking on the offer code above Click ‘Get Started’ to begin entering and verifying your personal information When prompted for a promo code by Caesars, type in the promo code INQUIRERTIX Read the Terms and Conditions Caesars Sportsbook has in place for your welcome offer Make an initial deposit of $20+ to be enrolled in this welcome offer after all your personal information is verified As a result of you making your initial deposit, $100 in bet credits will be ready for you to use on launch day As part of this promotion, you’ll also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win Cleveland Cavaliers tickets Your bet credits will have seven days to be used before they expire

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.