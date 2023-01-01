Ohio bettors still have to time to claim Caesars Sportsbook’s excellent pre-registration offer ahead of sports betting launching in OH on January 1st when using code INQUIRERTIX.

Caesars’ pre-registration offer is easily one of the best around for Ohio bettors to take advantage of, with you just needing to use INQUIRERTIX at sign-up in order to get involved.

Simply head to their sportsbook via the offer listed earlier in this piece, sign-up using your promo code and make a deposit of $20 into your account.

You’ll be able to clam $100 in bet credits after doing this, with you able to use these bet credits on the variety of markets they have to offer once sports betting launches on Sunday.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

The New Year’s sporting slate is hugely generous to Ohio bettors, as they certainly won’t be short of options when using their welcome offers and pre-reg bonuses.

January 1st sees as many as 14 NFL games on, with nearly all teams in the league playing on this date, with every team them in action during the first full weekend of 2023 as the regular season comes to an end.

The first full week fo 2023 has a number of NBA games on every night, with the Celtics taking on the Nuggets on New Year’s day, a hugely anticipated game given how good each side have been so far this year.

The world of soccer sees both Spurs and Chelsea in action from the Premier League on January 1st, with every team in action between January 2nd and 4th ahead of the FA Cup Third Round on the weekend of January 7th.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Pre-Reg Promo Code INQUIRERTIX Caesars Sportsbook Bonus $100 in Site Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Begin to register your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio account by clicking on the offer code above Click ‘Get Started’ to begin entering and verifying your personal information When prompted for a promo code by Caesars, type in the promo code INQUIRERTIX Read the Terms and Conditions Caesars Sportsbook has in place for your welcome offer Make an initial deposit of $20+ to be enrolled in this welcome offer after all your personal information is verified As a result of you making your initial deposit, $100 in bet credits will be ready for you to use on launch day As part of this promotion, you’ll also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win Cleveland Cavaliers tickets Your bet credits will have seven days to be used before they expire

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.