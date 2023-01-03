Sports betting is now finally live in Ohio, with those in the Buckeye state able to claim Caesars Sportsbook’s generous welcome offer and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,500 with code INQUIRER1BET.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Get the latest on Ohio Sports Betting

Ohio bettors are finally able to place sports bets online for the very first time in their state’s history, with there being no better way to get your betting journey started than by claiming Caesars’ welcome offer.

All you need to do is head to Caesars Sportsbook, sign-up for an account using promo code INQUIRER1BET, make a deposit and place your first bet on any sports market.

If this bet goes on to lose, you’ll then be able to claim your stake back in the form of bet credits, with you being able to claim a maximum of $1,500.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

Ohio residents are spoilt for options when it comes to using their welcome bonus with Caesars, as there’s a whole host of sporting action on for the first week of January 2023.

The NFL has a whole 14-game slate to wager on come January 1st, including important games such as Dolphins vs Patriots, Packers vs Vikings, Seahawks vs Jets and Giants vs Colts.

The final games of the regular season than take place on the first full weekend of the year, with the playoffs then the next big thing to look forwarwd to in the world of football.

The NBA also has a number of games in the first week of the year, with New Year’s day seeing all of the Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and Knicks in action.

The first week then sees a number of games taking place each day, giving you the option as to how and when you use your Caesars welcome offer.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRER1BET Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,500 Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Click the offer above to register for your Caesars Sportsbook account Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter verify your personal information Use Caesars’ promo code INQUIRER1BET when prompted during sign-up Read Caesars’ Terms and Conditions for your welcome offer Finish creating your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any market If your first bet loses, you’ll be given bet credits equal to your stake up to $1,500 Your bet credits cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire in 14 days

OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.