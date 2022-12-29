Caesars Sportsbook are gearing up for the launch of online sports betting in Ohio by allowing those in OH to claim a generous $100 pre-registration welcome bonus with code INQUIRERTIX.

INQUIRERTIX is the promo code you’ll be needing to enter at sign-up with Caesars in order to claim $100 in site credits for their online sportsbook.

All you need to do is go to their sportsbook via the offer in this piece, sign-up for an account using your promo code and deposit $20.

You’ll then be able to claim $100 in bet credits once sports betting goes live in Ohio come January 1st, with you being unable to bet on any of their markets until then.

New Year’s Sporting Schedule with Caesars Sportsbook

There’s a whole host of action from across the sporting world for you to get stuck in to once sports betting launches in Ohio for good this new year.

January 1st sees as many as 14 NFL games on, with all of the likes of the Jets, Patriots, Dolphins, Packers and Vikings playing in some of the day’s biggest games.

The NBA has four games to choose from on this date, with the two conference leaders, the Nuggets and Celtics, both in action.

The world of soccer sees both Spurs and Chelsea in action from the Premier League, whilst the first full weekend of the year sees the NFL regular season come to an end and all playoff teams decided.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Pre-Reg Promo Code INQUIRERTIX Caesars Sportsbook Bonus $100 in Site Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, OH Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pre-Reg Promo Code

Begin to register your Caesars Sportsbook Ohio account by clicking on the offer code above Click ‘Get Started’ to begin entering and verifying your personal information When prompted for a promo code by Caesars, type in the promo code INQUIRERTIX Read the Terms and Conditions Caesars Sportsbook has in place for your welcome offer Make an initial deposit of $20+ to be enrolled in this welcome offer after all your personal information is verified As a result of you making your initial deposit, $100 in bet credits will be ready for you to use on launch day As part of this promotion, you’ll also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win Cleveland Cavaliers tickets Your bet credits will have seven days to be used before they expire

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.