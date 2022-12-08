Caesars is getting ready for another exciting Thursday Night Football clash by allowing new players to claim a huge $1,250 welcome bonus with code INQUIRERFULL.

Caesars’ welcome offer allows you to get your first bet on them when wagering on Thursday Night Football, with you just needing to enter code INQUIRERFULL when creating your account to get involved.

Once this is done, just deposit funds into your account and place your first bet on any markets they offer for Rams vs Raiders, getting your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250 if it loses.

In addition to this, you’ll also be able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use with Caesars Sportsbook later down the line.

Thursday Night Football Preview with Caesars Sportsbook

The Rams have won just three of their 12 outings so far this term, form that sees them bottom of the NFC West, with the likes of the Seahawks and 49ers well ahead of them in their division.

This isn’t the case for the Raiders, with Las Vegas 5-7 after 12 and still in with a decent chance of making the postseason with a win today.

They’re only slightly behind the 6-6 Chargers going into this game after winning all of their previous three outings, with the Raiders now 2-0 in their last two road games, form that sees them favorites for today’s outing.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Go Caesars Sportsbook by clicking on the offer above Press the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted Fully read through the offer’s Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any TNF market If your bet is unsuccessful, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your Caesars Casino account Your free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.