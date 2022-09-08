Caesars is allowing new users who use the promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up the chance to get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 when wagering on tonight’s Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams clash.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to enter when creating your new Caesars Sportsbook account in order to claim the generous offer, one that can be used on today’s Thursday Night Football game.

To claim this offer, you just need to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook, enter the promo code above when asked to, make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Bills vs. Rams market.

If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal in value to your original stake, with you able to use this free bet on any market you want.

In addition to this, you’ll also be able to claim 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits to use with Caesars’ brilliant rewards scheme, allowing you to claim free bets and bonus funds in abundance.

Bills vs Rams preview with Caesars Sportsbook

The Bills are heading into today’s game as the favorite (-2.5) with Caesars despite the fact they’re playing on the road against a side that won the Super Bowl back in February.

The Rams still have the likes of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Cam Akers on the roster, though they did lose Von Miller to today’s opponents during the offseason, a loss that’ll only weaken the Rams and strengthen the Bills going forward.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer First bet on Caesars up to $1250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® Welcome Offer T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Head to Caesars Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Enter code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit and place your first bet on any Rams vs Bills market If this bet loses, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 Tier and Rewards Credits will be issued to your account after your initial bet has settled Free bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.