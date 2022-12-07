INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you need to make sure you enter at sign-up with Caesars Sportsbook in order to claim a generous $1,250 welcome offer for today’s sport.

Caesars’ welcome offer is one of the most generous out there, with you being able to place your first bet up to $1,250 with the knowledge that you’ll get your stake back as a free bet if it loses.

Just head to their sportsbook via the offer above, sign up using code INQUIRERFULL, make a deposit and place your first bet on any of today’s sport.

If this wager loses, you’ll get your stake back as a free bet up to $1,250, with you also being able to claim 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as well.

Wednesday’s Sporting Slate with Caesars Sportsbook

No World Cup action being on today won’t fill soccer fans with any excitement, however there’s still a whole host of NBA and NHL games to wager on.

The NBA returns with a full slate containing 11 game today, with teams such as the Nets, Jazz and Warriors all involved.

The biggest game of the day has the East-leading Celtics face off against the West-leading Suns in a game you really can’t afford to miss.

Seven games are taking place in the NHL, with the biggest game on the slate seeing the Bruins, who are 20-3-1 and leading the Atlantic, taking on the reigning champions in the Avalanche.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code?

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRERFULL Caesars Sportsbook Bonus First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits Sportsbook Bonus T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Players Only, Full Terms & Conditions Apply

How to Use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account by clicking on the offer above Click the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Type promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted for one Read Caesars’ full Terms and Conditions Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit of $10+ and place your first bet on any of today’s sport If you lose your first bet, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $1,250 After your first bet has settled, 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Rewards Credits will be issued to your casino account Your free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within 14 days

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.