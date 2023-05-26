Can You Bet on NCAA Lacrosse? Legal States, Rules, More

The NCAA men’s lacrosse Final Four is set to take place in Pennsylvania on Saturday May 27th, with one of the legitimate questions being asked by many being “Can you bet on NCAA lacrosse?”

In this guide, the Philadelphia Inquirer answers that question and goes into detail on what rules are in place regarding NCAA lacrosse betting and college sports betting as a whole.

Can you bet on NCAA lacrosse?

Wagering on NCAA sports is legal in nearly all states where online sports betting is legal, with a few exceptions noted in the section where I cover the states you won’t be able to bet on NCAA lacrosse in.

It should also be noted that each state is allowed to regulate college sports betting however they want with rules and restrictions.

Certain states won’t let you bet on teams based out of their state or prohibit prop bets. They have every right to do this, with each state’s specific rules being covered later in this piece as well.

States where you can bet on NCAA lacrosse without restrictions

There are a dozen legal online betting states don’t impose rules and regulations on college sports betting.

Below is a list of the states where you can wager on NCAA sports with no restrictions.

Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Virginia, Wyoming

States where you can bet on NCAA lacrosse online with potential regulations

Arizona: No college prop bet wagers are allowed. Colorado: No wagering on college teams based out of Colorado unless in a tournament setting. Connecticut: No wagering on college teams based out of Connecticut unless in a tournament setting. Delaware: No wagering on college teams based out of Delaware Illinois: No wagering on college teams based out of Illinois Iowa: No college player prop bets are allowed. Massachusetts: No wagering on college teams based out of Massachusetts unless in a tournament setting New Hampshire: No college prop bet wagers on in-state teams are allowed New Jersey: No wagering on college teams based out of New Jersey or games taking place in the state. New York: No wagering on college teams based out of New York or games taking place in New York. No player prop wagers are allowed either. Pennsylvania: No college prop bet wagers are allowed. Tennessee: Live prop betting and player prop betting are both prohibited. Washington DC: No wagering on college teams based out of D.C. West Virginia: No college prop bet wagers are allowed. Washington DC: No wagering on college teams based out of D.C.

States where you cannot wager on NCAA lacrosse online

The following list includes all of the states where online sports betting isn’t legal, and therefore, NCAA lacrosse betting isn’t legal.

Kentucky and Maine have passed legislation legalizing online sports betting, they’re still not live with any sportsbooks in time for the NCAA men’s lacrosse Final Four.

In the cases of Oregon and Wisconsin, online sports betting is legal, but you can’t wager on college athletics online. You’ll have to go to a retail location to do so in those states.

Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin

Click here to read our college sports betting guide if you want to learn more about NCAA betting in the U.S.

Where can I wager on NCAA lacrosse?

If you’re looking to wager on NCAA lacrosse for the first time, you may not be sure what sportsbooks you can wager on it with. Not every sportsbook has lacrosse as a betting market, but there are a few notable and trustworthy sites that carry fantastic welcome offers with them for new players to sign-up with.

