More on the Best College Basketball Betting Sites

What Makes a Top College Basketball Betting Site?

The best college basketball betting sites out there all possess a similar range factors, with these ranging from the likes of the markets on offer and live streaming service, to the bonuses and offers they have in store.

We’ve gone through and singled out some of the more important factors to look for when deciding on which CBB betting sight to use when placing your college hoops bets.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best college hoops site will offer a very strong sign-up bonus that new customers, with the outright best sites offering a sign-up offer that’s generous and easy to claim.

Sign-up offers are brilliant as they allow new bettors to get the most out of their funds when wagering on college hoops.

A number of promos for new and existing customers will also be on offer with the best sites, with these offers allowing you to claim a range of bonus funds and free bets on sports that aren’t just CBB.

These are are a great way to fully maximise your money and get the most out of your wagers, something that every bettor should strive to achieve when wagering on CBB.

Live Streaming Service

The absolute best CBB betting sites will have a live streaming section that allows bettors to tune in to a range of college basketball games whenever they’re on.

The streams themselves should be as up-to-date as possible and be shown in crystal clear quality, whilst this should be offered on a huge range of CBB games every week.

Some will only allow you to tune in if you’ve bet on the game you’re trying to watch, however most will allow you to watch as long as you have money in your account.

A very small minority will only require you to have an account in order to watch, with you not even needing to have funds in your account to watch, thus it’s smart to do your research beforehand.

Range of Markets

An excellent variety of markets will be offered by all of the top CBB sites out there, with these markets ranging from moneyline and spread to player/game props and futures, as well as everything in between.

Futures markets will be up 24/7 by all the top sites, with these sportsbooks updating the odds offered on these markets on a regular basis.

The absolute best of the bunch will also have a selection of live betting markets offered for games that are currently ongoing, with the markets offered differing from the ones offered before the game.

Odds

Competitive, generous odds should be offered by any CBB site that’s looking to be regarded as the best, with this apply for all of the markets they have on offer.

These odds will be updated as tip-off edges closer, with the odds also updating whilst the game is going on to reflect how the match is playing out.

Having competitive odds on offer is very important, as this gives bettors the chance to win as much as possible on their successful wagers.

Doing your own research when choosing a CBB site to sign-up with is particularly important when it comes to odds, as this allows you to see which sportsbook are offering the best prices on all the important college hoops markets.

Customer Service

A strong customer service section is something that all of the best college basketball sites should offer, with you being able to contact them in a number of ways, including email and live chat.

You should be able to get in contact with your CBB betting site of choice 24/7, allowing you to decide when you contact them to ask any questions or queries you possess.

The best sites should also offer an FAQ section, with this containing a number of questions that have already been asked by fellow users, with this potentially even allowing you to have your questions answered without the need to contact them via their customer support lines.

Live/In-Play Betting

Live betting is a huge parts of betting on sports, with the best CBB sites needing to have a strong in-play section in order to be considered as one of the best.

The markets will allow you to bet on a unique side to the game that you weren’t previously able to bet on before the game got underway, with the markets on offer and odds available changing as the game takes place.

Top college hoops sites will offer states covering the game in question, with these updating consistently as the match itself progresses.

Best College Basketball Betting Sites Ranked

5. Superbook Sportsbook

Superbook may not be the first option that comes to mind when deciding which sports betting site to use for your college basketball bets, however this shouldn’t take away from the fact that their sportsbook is super impressive.

Their welcome offer is very generous, with it allowing new players the chance to claim a $1,000 first bet match without the need for a promo code, an offer that their competitors will struggle to better.

They offer a great range of player and game props for all college hoops games, whilst their live betting markets are also strong across the board.

The selection of futures markest are also generous, allowing you to place a range of long-term wagers to trakc of whilst the CBB season progresses.

4. BetFred Sportsbook

BetFred have come a long way since first launching in the USA in 2019, with their sportsbook being hugely in the UK and Europe beforehand, something that is evident given the quality of their site.

A huge welcome offer is ready to be claimed whilst signing-up with their online sportsbook, one that allows you to get up to $1,111 in ‘Fred Bets’ with code INQUIRER.

Their sportsbook itself is very impressive in a number of key areas, with there being a strong range of pre-game, in-play and futures markets on offer for the current college basketball season.

They also offer a wide range of odds boosts for both new and current users to take advantage of, allowing you to get the most out of your money when betting on college hoops.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars are one of the most recognizable betting brands in the USA for a reason, with this mainly being down to their casino, however their sportsbook still proves to be excellent.

You can’t go wrong opting to use Caesars for your college hoops bets, with their welcome offer, which can be claimed with INQUIRERFULL, range of offers for existing users and selection markets being some of the best out there.

They offer live streaming on a number of NCAAB games, with you able to bet on these games whilst they are happening via their generous helping of live betting markets.

A massive selection of odds boosts are also on offer, with these covering a range of CBB games, giving you the opportunity to get the most value out of your college hoops bets.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel are arguably the biggest sportsbook in the USA alongside DraftKings, thus it shouldn’t be surprising to see them appear on our list of the best college basketball betting sites.

The quality of their sportsbook is apparent from the get-go, with FanDuel having some of the best odds boosts and offers for both new and existing users.

They have a fantastic range of player and game props available on a wide selection of NCAAB games, with live streaming also offered for a selection of games.

Their new customer offer allows new players to claim $150 in bonus bets from just a $5 wager, a hugely generous offer that is easily one of the best around all things considered.

1. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM are mainly known thanks to the prominence of the MGM brand, with this being most famously known for their MGM casino in Las Vegas, with their sportsbook serving their reputation well given its overall quality.

They have a brilliant welcome offer of a $50 bonus bet and up to $1,000 Back in Bonus Bets on your first wager if it loses for all new customers, with you needing to use code INQUIRERMGM50 to claim it.

Live streaming, an excellent choice of pre-game/live betting markets and a user-friendly interface are all offered with BetMGM, making them an excellent choice to side with for your NCAAB wagers this season.

Sportsbook Welcome Offer Live Betting Live Streaming Same-Game Parlays Promo Code? BetMGM Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERMGM50 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $150 in bonus Bets Yes Yes Yes None Caesars Sportsbook First bet on Caesars up to $1,250 Yes Yes Yes INQUIRERFULL BetFred Get up to $1,111 in Fred Bets Yes Yes Yes INQUIRER Superbook $1,000 First Bet Match Yes Yes Yes None

More Best College Basketball Betting Sites

BetRivers

BetRivers are another strong example of a sportsbook that’s well worth your time for your CBB bets, with a strong welcome offer, excellent live streaming service and quality range of odds boosts all offered.

Signing-up takes no time at all, and given the superb range of CBB markets on offer for every game, you’ve no reason not to get involved.

BetParx

BetParx may be somewhat unknown to some bettors given they’re only live in two states, however despite this, they still prove to be an excellent option for CBB bettors to use for your NCAAB wagers.

$750 in bonus funds can be claimed via their welcome offer, with strong current user offers, an excellent same-game parlay feature and generous helping of markets all offered as well.

Borgata

Borgata’s sportsbook is very similar to that of BetMGM’s, thus seeing them appear on our list shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

$100 in free bets are ready to be claimed with code PIBONUS at sign-up, with you then able to use these free bets on their range of CBB markets that cover same-game parlays, pre-game, in-play and futures markets.

SI Sportsbook

Not everyone will be familiar with the fact that Sports Illustrated run a sportsbook, although it must be said that their sports betting site is still a great option for CBB bettors all the same.

An excellent selection of markets are offered for all games in the 2022/23 campaign, with their futures market and offers for existing users also proving to be some of their strongest areas.

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget are mainly known for their reputation in the world of online casino, although it must be said their sportsbook still proves to be a great option for college hoops bettors.

Their ‘Golden Lines’ promo gives bettors the chance to get boosted odds on a selection of CBB games, with parlay boosts, strong live betting and a great sign-up offer all available on top of this.

PlayGun Lake

PlayGun Lake may not familiar to everyone given they’re only live in Michigan, however they still excel in a number of key areas, factors that mean you can’t go wrong when deciding to use them for your CBB bets.

Profit boosts, Odds boosts, same-game parlays and a generous welcome offer are all available with PlayGun Lake, with an excellent range of markets on NCAAB games also offered too.

bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 are mainly known for their work in the European betting scene, however they’ve recently moved over the US and are live in three states, with those located in NJ, CO and OH able to use their brilliant sportsbook right now.

They’ve got all you need to successfully bet on NCAAB online, with a strong selection of pre-game and live betting markets, top-tier live streaming service and generous welcome offer just some of the offerings with their sportsbook.

Can I legally bet on College Basketball Games in my state?

Betting on college basketball is possible in the majority of states in which sports betting is currently live and legal, however each state approaches the topic of CBB betting in different ways.

Each state will allow you to either bet on CBB games in a limited capacity, or won’t allow you to wager at all, with you needing to do your research beforehand to ensure you know what games and teams you can bet on when wagering on NCAAB matches.

We’ve gone through and listed all states that currently allow CBB betting, and the specific rules bettors in those states have to follow when wagering on NCAAB games this season:

State CBB Betting Rules Arizona Wagering on Arizona teams/player props not allowed Colorado Player props betting not allowed Connecticut Wagering on Connecticut teams not allowed bar futures bets Illinois Online bets on IL teams not allowed, retail bets allowed, Indiana All types of wagering allowed Iowa Player prop betting not available Louisiana All types of bets allowed Maryland All types of bets allowed Michigan All types of bets allowed New Jersey Wagering not allowed on NJ teams or games played in New Jersey New Hampshire Wagering not allowed on NH teams or games played in New Hampshire New York Wagering on New York teams not allowed Ohio All types of bets allowed Oregon College sports betting not allowed Pennsylvania Player prop betting not allowed Rhode Island Wagering on Rhode Island teams or games played in Rhode Island not allowed Tennessee Prop betting not allowed Virginia Wagering on VA teams or player props not allowed West Virginia Prop betting not allowed Wyoming All types of bet allowed

Best College Basketball Betting Sites FAQs

What is the best college basketball betting site?

There are a number of betting sites out there that can be considered as the best when it comes to placing your college basketball bets.

The likes of BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel are easily some of the best options you can go with for your NCAAB, as they all boast a great selection of markets and strong sign-up offers amongst other factors.

Is it legal to bet on college basketball online?

Yes, as long as sports betting is live in your state, you’ll be able to legally and safely bet on college basketball online, however for some states, there are a few limitations.

All of these limitations can be found above, with it being important that you check to see if any apply to your state before signing-up and betting on this season’s NCAAB action.

What bets can I place college basketball?

You’re able to place an array of bets when it comes to wagering on college hoops, with the basic markets, such as moneyline, spread and totals, all available at every sportsbook.

The markets on offer will be determined by the sportsbook you’re betting with, with the best allowing you to wager on a selection of game/player props, futures and live betting markets.

Can you live bet on college basketball?

Yes. This will depend on which state you’re in and what team you’re betting on, however most states and sportsbooks will allow you to bet on college basketball games as they’re happening.

The best NCAAB sites will allow you to wager on a whole range of live betting markets, as well as markets that weren’t previously available before the game started.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.