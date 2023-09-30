When looking at the spreads for the Week 4 NFL slate, nothing surprised me more than seeing the Washington Commanders as nine point underdogs on Caesars Sportsbook ahead of their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

I understand Washington is coming off one of the worst losses anyone’s had all year. In Week 3, the Buffalo Bills manhandled them in a 37-3 blowout. But in the two weeks before that, Washington won incredibly close and gritty performances.

As for Philadelphia, I understand respect being shown for them being 3-0. And I still think they’ll wind up winning this game at home. But the Eagles’ passing attack has yet to click like we anticipated entering the season, which is why I can see this game being closer than the oddsmakers predict.

Read up on the best Kentucky sports betting sites new players in the Bluegrass State can register with ahead of this game.

Commanders vs Eagles prediction: Analysis

(1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Fox)

I always like to see how division rivals faired in the previous season against one another. In 2022, Philadelphia easily won the first meeting on the road 24-8. But the second game was won by Washington on the road 32-21.

These teams are much different this year, particularly when it comes to Washington’s quarterback. Sam Howell has had a wide variety of ups and downs this year, but has provided a lot of excitement and potential, especially in the first two weeks.

Howell has more mobility than most realize, and he’s completed 65.7% of his passes for 671 yards. However, his QBR is poor at 42.9 and he’s been sacked 19 times. It should be noted most of those bad numbers can be attributed to the Bills game, where he was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions.

Washington’s defense is also healthier than last year, with their pass rush being one of the most formidable in the NFL on paper. They had ten sacks in the first two weeks before being held to none last week. Their 27th ranked points per game defense is admittedly concerning however.

On the flip side, the Eagles’ pass game ranks just 23rd in the NFL in yards per game. That’s a far cry from what we expected of them, as A.J. Brown is still without a touchdown through three games.

But instead of their passing attack leading the charge, it’s been their ground game. D’Andre Swift is the NFL’s second leading rusher entering the week with 308 yards on 45 touches (6.8 average). Even though Jalen Hurts hasn’t been a huge presence in the run gam yet, he ranks 40th in the league in rushing.

As for the defense, pass rush remains the name of the game for Philadelphia. Their sack totals might make you think this is an unproductive unit, but they’re as great as pressuring the opposing quarterback as anyone in the NFL.

Commanders vs Eagles prediction: Pick

Commanders to cover +9 spread on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

As I said atop this prediction piece, I expect Philadelphia to win this game, perhaps even by a touchdown. But I have a hard time seeing this game be too one sided, with this being a divisional matchup featuring familiar teams being a big reason why.

Divisional matchups are unpredictable, and both of these pass rushes could make life tough on the opposing quarterbacks. We saw last week how Howell struggled against a ferocious pass rush, but we’ve also seen Hurts struggle against the blitz this year (Although he did do better in Week 3 against a blitz-heavy Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense.)

If Philadelphia continues to lean on their ground game, possessions could be limited. Neither team’s red zone offense has been good this season, which could contribute to a lot of field goals and a closer and lower scoring game.

Brown will be the central player I have my eye on. In Philadelphia’s loss to Washington last year, he caught just one ball for seven yards after going off for 85 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting.

No matter how great the Eagles’ run game is, they need Brown and Hurts to get in sync for their season-long and postseason outlook. Whether or not that happens against Washington this week could very well decide how the spread turns out.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.