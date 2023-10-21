Back the Eagles to defend home turf and defeat the Dolphins in prime-time

A potential game of the year is slated to go down between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams are 5-1 and have offenses that can decimate opponents. Miami leads the NFL in scoring at 37.5 points per game while Philadelphia ranks fifth at 25.8.

Coming off their first loss of the season, I believe in Philadelphia to win at home in a high stakes game. FanDuel has the Eagles’ moneyline odds at -142.

Dolphins vs Eagles prediction: Analysis

(8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)

I’ve mentioned how high scoring these offenses are, but what makes them even more impressive to me is how they can win through the air and on the ground.

These teams are star studded at wide receiver, with Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown ranking first and second in receiving at 42 catches apiece. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith might be a bit more boom or bust as WR2′s, but they can both go off at any given moment.

In a down year for passing across the league, Miami is 53 yards ahead of the second leading passing team in the league. They average 71 more passing yards than Philadelphia.

But it’s the ground game that makes these teams lethal. Miami averages 181.8 rushing yards per game while Philadelphia averages 150. D’Andre Swift and Raheem Mostert have exceeded all expectations.

Injuries are important to note on both offensive lines however. Lane Johnson is questionable for the Eagles while Terron Armstead remains out for Miami. These are two of the best offensive tackles of the last decade.

Defensively is where these teams aren’t as complete. Miami gives up 26 points per game while Philadelphia gives up 20.7. Those amounts are the 26th and 15th ranked units in the league, respectively.

The secondary has been where their issues lie, with the Eagles cornerbacks in particular not being as good as they were last year. Injuries have played a role in both secondaries slipping from what we anticipated, but their play hasn’t been great in general.

If there’s a saving grace for these defenses, its their front sevens. Miami and Philadelphia both have very good pass rushing units.

The biggest differentiating statistic is Philadelphia is the league’s second leading rushing defense. Miami ranks 20th in rushing defense in comparison.

Dolphins vs Eagles prediction: Pick

Eagles moneyline over Dolphins at FanDuel (-142)

A big reason my pick is for Philadelphia is because I don’t see them losing consecutive games in a row. I also have a hard time seeing them drop this game at home where they’re 9-2 since the start of the 2022 season.

Hurts is one of the NFL’s elite players and it’s hard to imagine him continuing his struggles for another week. If anything, I project him to come out looking to make a statement.

Philadelphia’s rush defense containing Miami’s ground game is another reason I’m confident. Miami is also still without De’Von Achane, who ranks fourth in rushing despite just 38 touches.

Tua Tagovailoa has played like an elite quarterback this year, and his improvement deserves plenty of respect. But the Eagles’ pass rush is a matchup I don’t like for any quarterback.

If I’m wrong, it’ll likely due to Hill and Waddle taking the top off Philadelphia’s struggling secondary and scoring in bunches.

But we’ve seen Miami be contained through the air before by Bill Belichick this season, so it’s possible with the right game plan coming in.

Physicality can wear down speed, and Philadelphia is as physical as they come. That stylistic clash will work in the Eagles’ favor in my opinion.

This game should be one of the higher scoring of the season and provide lots of thrills in a potential Super Bowl preview.

