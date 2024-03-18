DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 bonus in NC now, $150 in other states

It’s now been a week of active legal online sports betting in North Carolina, and some of the top operators in the industry are still running their special welcome offers for new users in the state. DraftKings is no excuse, as new users in North Carolina can claim an elevated offer of $250 in bonus bets after an initial bet of just $5- all you have to do to access this offer is to sign up through this link.

For users in other states, you can’t quite access this exact offer, but you can get something very similar- $150 in bonus bets after that same $5 qualifying wager. There’s a different link for this offer, which you can find here, but the mechanics of the offer are otherwise more or less the same, except for the differing sums of bonus bets. Let’s talk about how you can get the most out of these two offers.

How to use the North Carolina offer

Qualifying for the North Carolina offer is simple- all you have to do is sign up through the link, and then make sure your first wager is $5. You’ll receive your $250 worth of bonus bets whether this initial wager wins or loses, so there’s no real strategy required for placing this bet; just bet on anything you’d regularly be interested in.

As far as using the bonus bets, there’s a bit more strategy involved. When you play with bonus bets, your stake won’t be returned as part of your cash winnings if the bet hits, just the profit. This means that you’ll want to look for a bet with relatively long odds, approximately in the +200 to +300 range, in order to have the potential for a solid payout.

For instance, this Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are +245 underdogs against the Indiana Pacers. These odds are perfect for our purposes; long enough to give you a shot at a solid payout, but short enough that the wager could plausibly hit. Any bet that more or less matches these parameters could be a good starting point as you look to use your bonus bets after accessing this offer.

How to use the offer in other states

The offer in other states is the exact same, except of course that you receive $150 in bonus bets instead of $250. Otherwise, the procedure is the same, from signing up through an appropriate link to the $5 qualifying bet, for which there is still no strategy. As for the bonus bets, you won’t have as many, but you’ll still want to approach using them the same way; with relatively high-odds wagers that make your potential upside worthwhile.

How to sign up for DraftKings

If you’ve signed up for online sports betting sites in the past, this process will feel quite familiar to you. Conversely, even if this is the first time you’re getting started with online sportsbooks, the process is simple and intuitive enough that you should be able to get through it with no problem. Let’s take a look at the key steps, including how to access and maximize the new user offer.

Start out by visiting the DraftKings website through the appropriate link for your location; this link for North Carolina, and this one for any other state where the promotion is available You’ll start the registration process by entering your personal and contact information, including your full name, date of birth and social security number. This will help DraftKings confirm that you are of legal betting age before you get started with their platform Next, you’ll consent to the usage of geolocation software, so DraftKings can be sure that you’re in the right location to access the promo offer for the link you’ve followed, and later on, that you’re in a legal location for betting with DraftKings Finally, confirm your information, agree to terms and conditions, and launch your account. You can now link a payment method to your account, to make your first deposit and all the ensuing ones quick and easy. Once your account is all ready to go, place that first $5 bet so you can claim the welcome bonus bets. When playing with those bonus bets, remember the strategy we’ve discussed for maximizing the value of this special in-game currency

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.