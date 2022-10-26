The Inquirer takes a look at the best promo codes and betting bonuses Philadelphia Eagles fans can use to bet on their team for the 2022-23 NFL season.

More on Philadelphia Eagles promo codes and betting bonuses

Philadelphia Eagles promo code of the week: Caesars Sportsbook

With the Philadelphia Eagles being one of the best teams in the NFL, it’s an exciting time to wager on them. New bettors looking for the best welcome offer to get them started need look no further than Caesars Sportsbook.

$1,250 in the form of a first bet can be yours by using promo code INQUIRERFULL. If your bet loses, your stake will be refunded as a free bet.

Additionally, 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits will be credited to your casino account, something unique to Caesars’ offer.

Eagles fans can take part in odds boost props for their team each week, as well as Caesars’ deep library of game props. With competitive odds across the board, Eagles fans can win handsome payouts should their bets pull through.

Their mobile app and desktops services are both well-designed also, making it an easy layout to get the hang of regardless of how experienced you are as a player.

Best Philadelphia Eagles sportsbook promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook has the number one welcome offer available for new players to take advantage of. They’re offering you a $1,250 first bet on the house, meaning you’re playing with free money. The only step you need to ensure completing is typing in promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted during sign-up.

Following registration, place your first wager on any Eagles bet up to $1,250. If you lose your first bet, you’ll be refunded your stake as free bets going forward. It’s very generous first bet insurance being offered by arguably the best sportsbook on the market.

However, Caesars doesn’t stop the generosity of their welcome offer with their free bet. Regardless of if your first bet results in a win or loss, Caesars will deposit 1,000 rewards credits and tier credits into your Caesars Casino account. This will happen after your first bet has settled.

Caesars offers the most complete package of any sportsbook when you combine their welcome offer with the services they offer. They have competitive odds, a wide selection of futures bets, team and player prop bets, and great live odds boosts.

Click here to read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

As one of the world’s leading sportsbooks, BetMGM is graciously offering a $1,000 risk-free bet for Eagles fans who use promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration. After registering and making your first deposit, place your first bet up to $1,000. You can rest assured knowing BetMGM will credit your account with your stake in free bets, like a free bet token would.

You can also choose to redeem their welcome offer for a deposit match up to $1,000. BetMGM will match your initial deposit by 20% up to $1,000, a generous exclusive offer only found through the Inquirer.

BetMGM has a considerable amount of futures bets and special futures bets with fantastic odds to mix up what you’re wagering on. They also have a good amount of team prop bets and player prop bets to choose from.

While their bonuses for existing customers could also use a little upgrade, BetMGM has mostly anything you could need in a reliable and fun sportsbook.

Click here to read more about BetMGM Sportsbook’s welcome offer

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel’s brand has taken off exponentially in recent years, as their sportsbook is more popular than ever thanks to partnering with major sporting leagues like the NFL and NBA.

More reasons for their expansion expand into what they have to offer, such as a marvelous parlay building system and some of the most competitive live odds boosts props on the market.

Their welcome offer is very generous, as it gives you a $1,000 in a no sweat first bet. Your bet can be placed on the Eagles or any other market of your choosing.

This is one of the more painless welcome offers you’ll find to redeem because FanDuel doesn’t require the usage of a promo code during sign-up.

Between an organized user interphase and all the features mentioned above, FanDuel is a prime destination for Eagles fans to head to if they’re looking to place their first sportsbook wager.

Click here to read more about FanDuel Sportsbook’s welcome offer

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

Another fantastic sportsbook the Inquirer suggests is BetRivers Sportsbook. They have a massive selection of futures bets for the NFL. BetRivers also has props for any sport imaginable, including handball, darts, and billiards.

Their welcome offer might be slightly lacking in substance compared to the massive welcome offers FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars present. But their welcome offer for a $500 second chance bet is still a generous one that’s easy to utilize.

If your first bet up to $500 loses, you’ll receive a second chance free bet up to that amount. Just make sure you use promo code SPORTS during sign-up, and you’ll be all set to start betting.

BetRivers is also one of the few sportsbooks that offers live streaming. By offering live streaming, BetRivers also gives users an edge at live betting, as they can watch the game while they bet on it in real time.

Click here to read more about BetRivers Sportsbook’s welcome offer

5. BetParx

BetParx is currently only available in a select few states, but they’re a sportsbook that has a bright future in front of them. Users in Pennsylvania looking to bet on the Eagles can take advantage of their welcome offer for a $750 risk-free bet at sign-up.

Similarly to the process of FanDuel and BetRivers, BetParx won’t make you enter a promo code during sign-up. You’ll be able to jump straight into the action after registering, and wager up to $750 in the form of a risk-free bet.

BetParx has a very good lineup of prop bets for users to choose from. Each NFL game can have hundreds of wagers to choose from, and that’s not even including the odds boost props that BetParx is regularly updating.

With a clean user interphase to accompany it, there’s very little this sportsbook needs to improve on with the exception of its availability. But if you’re an Eagles fan who resides in a state where you can use BetParx, this is a fantastic option.

Get your BetParx Promo Code

How to use your Philadelphia Eagles promo code of choice

Head to the sportsbook of choice by clicking on the offer in this piece or by going to their app or website Click the ‘Sign-Up’ button Make an account by entering and verifying your personal details Type in your promo code if your welcome offer requires one Fully read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your account Make your first deposit Different sportsbooks will have different minimum deposit amounts Place your first wager on any market of your choice You’ll receive your free bets following the settlement of your initial wager Free bets and bonus funds will only last for a certain number of days before they expire. How long you’ll have to use your bonus or free bet can be found in the specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.

Which sportsbooks partner with the Philadelphia Eagles?

DraftKings Sportsbook

In Oct. 2020 the Eagles partnered with one of the world’s largest sportsbooks in DraftKings. As part of the mutual agreement, DraftKings received exclusive naming rights to the Eagles’ stadium’s fan club.

It’s called ‘The DraftKings Field Club” and offers an impressive VIP experience with an exclusive gameday access viewing area on the north end zone and many more amenities.

Fox Bet

Just before partnering with DraftKings, the Eagles partnered with FoxBet in Sept. 2020. This deal included FoxBet social media, broadcast, and digital advertising on team channels, custom promotions, and more.

FoxBet is one of the biggest names in the sports betting industry, and they offer their own sort of VIP experience for Eagles fans, including a 4,000 square foot premium lounge.

Unibet

The first sports betting partner the Eagles had was Unibet. After signing a three year extension prior to the start of the 2022 season, Unibet will serve as a casino, online casino, and online sportsbook partner through the 2024-25 season.

Their partnership includes Eagles themed slots machines and other casino games.

Taking a look at the history of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were founded as an NFL team in 1933. Before they joined the NFL, just seven NFL teams existed.

Ahead of the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the Eagles won three NFL championships in 1948, 1949, and 1960. They went the first 20 years post-merger without an NFC East or NFC conference championship.

In 1980, the Eagles lost their first Super Bowl to the Oakland Raiders. Following this defeat, the Eagles struggled mightily throughout most of the 80′s, before Randall Cunningham became the team’s solidified starting quarterback in 1987.

During Cunningham’s nine year run with the team, the Eagles were one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL. However, the team wouldn’t win an NFC East title during that time and failed to reach the Super Bowl.

It wasn’t until the early 2000′s, when Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb entered the picture that the Eagles would return to success.

The Eagles won five NFC East titles during McNabb’s tenure, and made the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history in 2004. Ultimately, they’d lose to the Patriots that year.

Andy Reid was fired following the 2012 season. The Eagles struggled again until 2017, when they famously won their first Super Bowl in franchise history with Doug Pederson as head coach and backup quarterback Nick Foles leading the charge.

Presently, the Eagles possess a strong roster led by Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni that that has them poised for success for years to come.

States with legal online sports betting

State Legal Online Sports Betting? Arizona Yes Arkansas Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Maine Pending Maryland Yes Massachusetts Pending Michigan Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Ohio Pending Oregon Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington D.C. Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

Philadelphia Eagles betting analysis from the 2021-22 season

Totals record for the 2021-22 Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles made the postseason after finishing in the top half of points per game in the NFL during the 2021-22 NFL season. They averaged 25.5 points per game, which was the 12th most.

Whether they were home or away, their average point total remained approximately the same. In terms of their over/under record, they were a respectable 10-7.

Moneyline record for the 2021-22 Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles began the 2021 season as underdogs in the eyes of most. Although they wound up in the wild card round, it wasn’t until the second half of the season that the Eagles found themselves and began being favorites more often than underdogs.

Overall, they finished 9-8, with a 6-2 stretch during the second half of the season indicating the strong future this team had ahead of them regardless of how far they made it in the playoffs.

Spread record for the 2021-22 Philadelphia Eagles

Few NFL teams were more unpredictable when it came to spread betting than the Philadelphia Eagles. They were 8-8-1 against the spread in the regular season, which as even as you can possibly get in spread betting.

In their sole playoff game, which saw them defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost against the spread.

If you’re looking for any noticeable trend with such an even record, the Eagles going 1-4-1 against the spread in division games is a telling statistic.

Taking a look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2022-23 schedule

Opponent Date & Time Location Detroit Lions Sunday September 11th, 1:00 p.m. EDT Detroit Minnesota Vikings Monday September 19th, 8:30 p.m. EDT Philadelphia Washington Commanders Sunday September 25th, 1:00 p.m. EST North Englewood, MD Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday October 2nd, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EST Philadelphia Arizona Cardinals Sunday October 9th, 2022. 4:25 p.m. EST Glendale, AZ Dallas Cowboys Sunday October 16th, 2022. 8:20 p.m. EDT Philadelphia Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday October 30th, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EDT Philadelphia Houston Texans Thursday November 3rd, 2022. 8:15 p.m. EDT Houston Washington Commanders Monday November 14th, 2022. 8:15 p.m. EST Philadelphia Indianapolis Colts Sunday November 20th, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EST Indianapolis Green Bay Packers Sunday November 27th, 2022. 8:20 p.m. EST Philadelphia Tennessee Titans Sunday December 4th, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EST Philadelphia New York Giants Sunday December 11th, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EST East Rutherford, NJ Chicago Bears Sunday December 18th, 2022. 1:00 p.m. EST Chicago Dallas Cowboys Saturday December 24th, 2022. 4:25 p.m. EST Arlington New Orleans Saints Sunday January 1st, 2023. 1:00 p.m. EST Philadelphia New York Giants Sunday January 8th, 2023. TBD Philadelphia

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.