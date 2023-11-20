Back Chiefs to defeat Eagles at home in Super Bowl rematch Monday

The long-awaited rematch of the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs is here. The game takes place in Kansas City where the Chiefs are 4-1 on the year (7-2 overall). Philadelphia are 8-1 on the year with their only loss being on the road.

Eagles vs Chiefs prediction: Analysis

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

The Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has never lost to the Eagles (4-0). Reid is 21-3 in his career coming off a bye week (8-2 with the Chiefs) and has led Kansas City to a record of 124-47 at home during his tenure.

With that said, let’s discuss the the Chiefs’ defense. They went from the league’s 18th ranked scoring defense in 2022 to the second best this season. They allow just 15.9 points per game with 20 points being the most they’ve surrendered in a game.

Although they’re ranked 18th against the run, they’re fourth best in pass defense. This team has an above average pass rush led by Chris Jones, who always plays well in primetime. They’re also led by the fabulous cornerback Trent McDuffie, who has four forced fumbles.

It’s a testament to how the Chiefs have played this year that I don’t mention Patrick Mahomes until after his defense. But Mahomes hasn’t lit the league up like we’re accustomed to seeing, as his weapons have been disappointing except for Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

Even then, Kelce’s had more quiet games for his standards than we’re accustomed to seeing and Rice doesn’t have more than five catches or 72 yards in a game this year. Mahomes’ offensive line has also been inconsistent. While Isaiah Pacheco averages 4.2 yards per carry, this week isn’t a good matchup.

It’s not a good matchup for Pacheco because the Eagles are the league’s best run defense. They give up just 66.3 yards per game on the ground, which is far better than the 121.3 they allowed in 2022. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and the defensive line are one of the strongest position groups in the NFL.

While this unit does a lot to stop the run and generate pressure, the sack totals are a bit lacking. But for this matchup against an inconsistent Chiefs offensive line, pressure on Mahomes will be crucial and could pay dividends.

This is especially true because the Eagles’ pass defense has regressed heavily. After allowing the fewest passing yards per game in 2022, they’re 29th this season. Their cornerbacks have played poorly, while injuries have also hindered them at times.

Jalen Hurts and the offense will have a lot on their shoulders. They score the third most points per game and are top ten in passing and rushing. A.J. Brown is on a tear this year with 67 catches, over 1,000 yards, and six touchdowns. The absence of Dallas Goedert is huge however.

Eagles vs Chiefs prediction: Pick

Chiefs moneyline on Caesars Sportsbook (-145)

Between Reid’s statlines mentioned atop the analysis paragraph, the Chiefs’ home-field advantage, and well-coached and stellar defense, I think the Chiefs will be in prime position to win this game.

I see this game being a modest scoring game with both teams scoring in the 20′s, but I’m not convinced this game goes into the 30′s due to the strengths of the Eagles’ run defense and Chiefs’ pass defense.

