Back Jalen Hurts throwing at least two touchdowns vs Commanders

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles look to advance to 7-1 on the year by sweeping one of their NFC East rivals in the 3-4 Washington Commanders.

Although Hurts took some time to get out the gates earlier this season, it was the first meeting between these teams in Week 4 that saw Hurts burst onto the scene.

Hurts threw for two touchdowns in a clean game where he threw a season high in passing yards. I expect another game with at least two passing scores for Hurts, with BetMGM carrying this prop at odds of +110.

Eagles vs Commanders prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EST, FOX)

Before Hurts lit up the Commanders in Week 4, questions persisted on what was wrong with the Eagles. A.J. Brown hadn’t found the endzone and was getting inconsistent targets. Hurts struggled mightily through the air and their offensive line struggled against the pass.

Starting with their 34-31 win over Washington, a lot’s changed. Brown has put up incredible numbers of 32 catches for 520 yards. Hurts is still prone to more turnovers than would be ideal, but he’s been productive using his legs and has played better on average. Even the offensive line has stepped up their game in pass protection.

Philadelphia are 6-1 and can win in many ways. D’Andre Swift has slowed down immensely since Week 3 but still remains a weapon on the ground. Philly has gotten DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert more involved recently. Jake Elliot is a clutch and reliable kicker.

Even the Eagles’ defense has stepped up in recent weeks with holding the Dolphins and Rams to 17 and 14 points, respectively. They also traded for Kevin Byard this week, who should provide a massive upgrade at safety to pair with the outstanding Reed Blankenship.

The positivity of Philadelphia finding ways to win in spite of offensive inconsistencies can’t be said for Washington. The Commanders have dropped four of their last five following their 2-0 start in part due to Sam Howell’s jekyll and hyde like play.

Howell has plays where he looks like the prospect many had as a number one overall pick candidate a couple years back. But he’s the league’s most sacked quarterback due to holding onto the ball for far too long. In fact, Howell is on pace to be the most sacked quarterback in NFL history.

Despite Eric Bieniemy being brought in as offensive coordinator, Terry McLaurin is still being vastly underutilized. He has all the talent to be one of the elite go-to safety blankets in the league. But he’s yet to go over 100 yards this year and has just one touchdown.

Washington’s jekyll and hyde narrative extends to their defense which has received a great season from Chase Young and the rest of the front seven. But the secondary has been a liability, causing them to rank sixth worst in passing.

Eagles vs Commanders prediction: Pick

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns at BetMGM (+110)

Washington’s secondary is as big a concern as any unit in the league currently. Credit is due the last couple of weeks for holding the Falcons and Giants below 20 points, but those quarterbacks don’t compare to Hurts.

In the four games prior, they gave up 40, 34, 37, and 33 points. Two of those quarterbacks were Hurts and Josh Allen. But two of those quarterbacks were Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The Eagles have found their groove offensively and have continued to get more of their players consistently involved each week. Even if Brown’s stretch of 100 yard games ends, Smith or Goedert will be there to pick up the pieces.

Philadelphia admittedly needs to improve their passing efforts in the red zone, as Hurts is more of a scoring threat with his legs within this part of the field than he is his arm. But I’m confident in Hurts to get the job done, with +110 odds being a worthwhile price to take.

