ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS: Bet CBB or any market, get $250 bonus bets

Keystone State residents need wait no longer to redeem the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS. When you type in this promo code during sign-up, you’re getting $250 in bonus bets that will be yours after you make your first bet on the platform -- that first wager can be as small as $1.

The quickest ways to start the registration process are by clicking the offer module above or on this link, or head straight to espnbet.com. Just make sure you type in a promo code when signing up to get this welcome offer or else you won’t be able to receive a welcome bonus.

You won’t want to pass up on this, as ESPN BET is instantly going to become one of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites. With Penn Entertainment and ESPN in business together, you can expect great things from this partnership.

ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code terms and conditions

ESPN BET PA Promo Code PINEWS ESPN BET PA Welcome Offer Bet Anything, Get $250 in Bonus Bets! ESPN BET Promo Code T&C’s New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. $200 (four (4) $50 Increments) of the $250 in Bonus Bets will be credited upon making the first bet. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Comparing the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code to other welcome offers

You may notice the ESPN BET Pennsylvania welcome bonus looks similar to other welcome offers such as BetMGM and their bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer. While ESPN BET does follow their competitors’ examples by offering guaranteed bonus bets, they do it better than anyone else.

The first way ESPN does it better is by not making you wager a set amount. As long as you submit a wager of any amount on any market (ESPN BET has no minimum odds requirement for your first bet), that’s all that matters.

Receiving bonus bets also doesn’t depend on your first bet resulting in exclusively a win or loss. In fact, you don’t even need to wait for your first bet to settle before receiving your bonus bets. After you submit your bet slip, four bonus bets of $50 will be credited to your account.

You’ll have seven days to use each individual bonus bets before they expire. You still have one more $50 bonus bet coming your way as well, you’ll just have to wait between 24 and 48 hours to see that one be credited to your account.

In addition to their product being available in Pennsylvania, you can sign up for an account in the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

What to bet on ESPN BET with as a Pennsylvania sports bettor

Pennsylvania is home to a plethora of professional sports teams across the four major North American sports. Two of those teams will be in action Tuesday in the 76ers and Penguins.

The 76ers take on the Pacers at home in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. Philadelphia is favored with an NBA-best 8-1 record and a perfect 6-0 record at home. I expect another thrilling game to be played similarly to the 137-126 game we saw Sunday between these teams in which the 76ers won their eighth straight game.

In the NHL, Pittsburgh had a rough start to their season. They were 3-6 after nine games but have since won four straight to go to 7-6. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday on the road in a game Pittsburgh is favored to win due to the Blue Jackets being one of the NHL’s worst teams at 4-7-4 (1-5-4 in their last ten games).

Luckily for new players, the timing of ESPN BET Pennsylvania launching comes on a thrilling day in college basketball as well. The Champion’s Classic takes place with Tuesday with No. 9 Duke vs No. 18 Michigan State and No. 1 Kansas vs No. 17 Kentucky.

Of course, you’ll be able to place bets on the upcoming week of NFL action, futures wagers on all kinds of markets, and anything else in-between you desire with ESPN BET.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia both have juicy matchups in the NFL next week with games against the Browns and Chiefs, respectively. ESPN BET figures to be one of the best NFL betting sites in short order, and it’ll be interesting to see if ESPN incorporates their platform into Week 11′s Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.