ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS grants $250 bonus bets following first wager

The newest sportsbook on the scene for Pennsylvania players is ESPN BET and it just so happens the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS is one of the very best in the entire sports betting industry.

Despite just launching on November 14th, ESPN BET has quickly launched up our rankings of the best PA betting sites. Their welcome offer of bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets is a big reason why. Keep reading to learn more.

Diving deeper into the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code

As mentioned atop this piece, the actual promo code that you can type in when prompted is PINEWS. ESPN BET won’t give you a welcome bonus without using a promo code as a new player, so that step is crucial. You can begin signing up by clicking here or the offer module above.

The welcome offer itself arguably tops all the other best sportsbook promo codes in the industry. This is because Keystone State players can wager as little money as they want on their first bet. There’s also no requirement stating odds must meet a certain threshold in order to qualify as eligible.

Simply put a wager or parlay in your bet slip and submit it. That’s the only step of the betting process you need to follow to see $200 of your $250 bonus bets be yours. These funds get paid out in $50 bonus bets.

Four of your five bonus bets are made instantly available after you submit your first bet, while the final bonus bet comes 24 to 48 hours later. Seven days is how long you have to use these bonus bets after earning them.

Know someone not in PA? You can still tell them about this product and get them to sign-up in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, and WY, with code PINEWS still being applicable to them.

Wednesday sporting slate for Pennsylvania players to bet on

The NBA provides eight games to bet on Wednesday for new players on ESPN BET. A few of the games I’ll have my eyes on include the Celtics vs 76ers, Knicks vs Hawks, and Timberwolves vs Suns.

The NHL has a smaller slate of games Wednesday to bet on with just four matchups. The games you can bet on if you’re a hockey fan are the Flyers vs Hurricanes, Kraken vs Oilers, Ducks vs Avalanche, and Islanders vs Canucks.

Finally, college basketball takes place Wednesday with a bounty of games to bet on. Some notable teams in action include No. 19 Texas, Georgetown, and UCLA.

Step-by-step guide to using the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code

Click this link or the offer module directly above to be taken to ESPN BET. Click “sign-up” and begin entering and verifying your personal information. The final piece of information you’ll be asked to enter is your promo code, which is INQUIRER in this instance. Make your first deposit of $10 or more with one of ESPN BET’s many deposit methods. Place your first bet on any market and of any amount. As soon as you submit your bet slip, you’re qualified for bonus bets. Bonus bets will be credited in four bets of $50 each, with the final $50 bonus bet coming 24 to 48 hours after submitting your first bet. Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn as cash, but you have seven days to use them as your stake in wagers.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.