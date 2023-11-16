Bet TNF, any market to get $250 bonus bets with ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS

If you want to bet on the Bengals vs Ravens or any other event Thursday, be sure to use the ESPN BET Pennsylvania promo code PINEWS before doing so. This is because a bet of any amount will yield you $250 in bonus bets guaranteed no matter the result of your first bet.

Thursday Night Football best bets on ESPN BET

Before going into my best bets, I want to note that Baltimore are 3.5 point favorites over the Bengals in a game with a high totals market of 45.5 points. I think the Ravens will find a way to get the job done at home, but I think this game has all the potential to be close.

My first bet is Ja’Marr Chase going over 78.5 total receiving yards with odds of -114. With Tee Higgins set to miss this game and Marlon Humphrey’s status in question due to injury, Chase will be counted on heavy by Burrow to produce.

Secondly, I like Mark Andrews getting over 4.5 receptions for odds of +107. Andrews hasn’t received the same target share he has in previous seasons, but the Bengals are below average covering tight ends, and I think Andrews has a strong rest of season outlook as Jackson’s most familiar and trusted target.

Finally, I like Joe Burrow throwing for over 1.5 passing touchdowns at odds of -110. Burrow has thrown for less than two touchdowns just three times this year, and those came in games he was injured. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns in his last five games.

Combining these props into a parlay yields fantastic odds as it is, but adding in Joe MIxon going over 13.5 rushing attempts gives this parlay odds of +1053. Mixon has gone over this total in four games with him hitting 13 touches in two others.

