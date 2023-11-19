Bet on NFL, any game after using ESPN BET promo code PINEWS to get $250 bonus bets

The ESPN BET promo code PINEWS is one of the best sportsbook promo codes you can sign-up with as a new user before betting on Sunday’s NFL Week 11 action. The welcome bonus attached to this promo code is ‘bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets.’

If that sounds vague, it’s because ESPN BET is lax with what you place your first bet on. You can wager as little money as you want on any betting market without having to worry about meeting a minimum odds requirement like you would with the bet365 bonus code for example.

After you submit your first bet, $250 in bonus bets will be your reward. You don’t have to wait for it to settle and it doesn’t matter whether your bet wins or not to receive your bonus bets. Your bonus bets are paid out as five bets worth $50.

Just know that four of those five bonus bets will be made instantly available. But the fifth and final bonus bet won’t be yours until after 24 to 48 hours have passed.

What is the ESPN BET promo code?

ESPN BET Promo Code PINEWS ESPN BET Welcome Bonus Bet Anything, Get $250 in Bonus Bets! ESPN BET Promo Code States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV ESPN BET Promo Code T&C’s New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, or WV in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. $200 (four (4) $50 Increments) of the $250 in Bonus Bets will be credited upon making the first bet. Please Gamble Responsibly.

ESPN BET promo code: How do I sign-up?

Use the offer module above or any of the links in this piece to begin registering for your account. Enter and verify your personal information such as creating a username, password, and entering your phone number. When asked to type in a promo code, use PINEWS to ensure you receive your welcome offer. Make your first deposit of $10 or more and submit your first bet slip of any amount wagered on any betting market. $200 in bonus bets will be made instantly available in the form of four $50 bonus bets. Your last bonus bet will come after 24 to 48 hours have passed. You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash and have seven days to use them before they expire.

Previewing Sunday’s NFL games for ESPN BET players to wager on

This Sunday’s NFL schedule is a unique one in that there’s just one game featuring two teams playing one another with winning records. That game is the Steelers vs Browns, which is played during the 1:00 p.m. ET timeslot.

Even though the rest of the games don’t have two winning teams going at it, some entertaining games will still likely be played. I’ll have my eye on the Seahawks vs Rams, Buccaneers vs 49ers, and Jets vs Bills in the 4 p.m. ET window.

As for the rest of the 1:00 p.m. window, the Raiders vs Dolphins, Cardinals vs Texans, and Chargers vs Packers are just a few games that could provide some excitement.

Sunday Night Football should be a thriller between the Vikings and Broncos, as Josh Dobbs’ meteoric rise has been one of the NFL’s best stories this season and now he’ll get a chance to show off in primetime.

Trust ESPN BET being one of the best NFL betting sites for new players. Even though they just launched, they have everything you can want in a sportsbook including a great parlay builder system, promotions for returning customers, and a strong mobile app.

