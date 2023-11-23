ESPN BET promo code PINEWS scores $250 bonus bets after bet on NFL, any Thanksgiving game

The newest sportsbook on the scene has one of the best sportsbook promo codes around in the form of the ESPN BET promo code PINEWS. This welcome bonus is ‘bet anything, get $250 in bonus bets.’

By ‘bet anything,’ ESPN BET literally means it doesn’t matter what your first bet is on or how much it is. Just place your bet and you’ll score $250 in bonus bets. More details on how these bets are earned can be read about below.

More information on the ESPN BET promo code

The first thing to note about ESPN BET’s bonus bets is that you don’t receive all $250 bonus bets at once. $200 will be made available the moment you submit your first betslip. The final $50 will be credited anytime between 24 and 48 hours.

It’s also important to note your rewards are equally split into five bonus bets of $50. Whence you receive your bonus bets, you’ll be given seven days to use them before they expire. You’re unable to withdraw your bonus bets in any capacity.

Finally, I need to emphasize how important it is to use promo code PINEWS when signing up. If you don’t type in a promo code when prompted, you won’t receive any bonus bets following the submission of your first bet.

This is one of the best sports betting sites around despite having launched just last week. This sportsbook is available in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

Thanksgiving NFL betting preview

Three NFL games take place on Thanksgiving this year. Those games are the Packers vs Lions, Commanders vs Cowboys, and 49ers vs Seahawks. All six NFC teams will set the tone for the rest of the regular season which always intensifies Thanksgiving week.

Starting with the Lions, they’re -360 to win over the +290 Packers. Detroit are 8-2 and can win in many ways, and I find 7.5 points to be a fair spread over the 4-6 Packers despite division rivalries often making games closer than you’d expect.

In the case of Dallas, it’s not surprising to see them as -550 favorites over the +425 Commanders. Dallas has been on a roll the last couple of weeks, and the spread is 10.5 points. Washington has a big uphill battle to climb on the road to cover this spread.

Finally, the 49ers are -290 to win over the +240 Seahawks in the game with the smallest spread of the day at 6.5 points. I’m not confident in this year’s Seahawks team despite their 6-4 record and am fully backing San Francisco to take care of business.

ESPN BET promo code: How to register

If you wish to register with ESPN BET, click the offer module above or on this link and begin entering personal information prompted by ESPN BET. Remembering to type in a promo code is essential, so use PINEWS as your promo code. Make a deposit of at least $10 and bet any amount of money on any betting market. After your first bet is submitted, four bonus bets worth $50 will be credited to your newly created account. You only need to wait one to two days for ESPN BET to give you out your final bonus bet. Don’t expect to be able to withdraw bonus bets as cash, as you can only use them as stakes for five wagers over the next seven days.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.